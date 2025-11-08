Cross River FA hold seminar as Governor’s Cup kicks off November 15

The Cross River State Football Association (CRSFA) has commenced preparations for the 2025 edition of the Governor’s Cup with renewed emphasis on grassroots football and local government participation.

Speaking in Calabar on Tuesday, chairman of the association and former member of the House of Representatives, Essien Ayi, stated that the level of engagement observed at the pre-season seminar held on Monday signaled a growing commitment among council authorities to sports development.

He noted that vice chairmen of several local government councils responsible for sports were in attendance, describing the turnout as the most impressive in recent editions.

Ayi announced that the draws for the tournament were concluded earlier in the day, with teams grouped into four centres to allow wider participation and rotational hosting among the 18 local councils of the state.

He said, “In Group A (Akpabuyo Centre) are Boki United, Coco Giant of Etung, Yala United and Bekwarra United. Group B (Ikom Centre) features Leopard FC of Calabar, Ugep Crackers, Abi Waves, Atlantic Warriors of Bakassi and Akpabuyo United, while Group C (Calabar Centre) includes Black Cats of Ogoja, Obubra United, Ranch Pillars, Hilltop Obudu, and Ekabokom Stars of Ikom, just as Group D (Ogoja Centre) has Atlantic Warriors, Yakurr United, Biase United and Akamkpa United.”

Ayi disclosed that the competition will begin on November 15 and climax with the final on December 15 at the U.J. Esuene Stadium, Calabar. Thereafter, the stadium would be closed for carnival activities.

Ayi emphasised that the tournament would this year strictly feature teams from local government areas only, noting that privately owned clubs have been excluded to return the competition to its original grassroots purpose.

Ayi said that all the participating teams will receive branded jerseys bearing their council identities and the Governor’s Cup insignia, while warning that the FA would enforce zero tolerance for hooliganism, indiscipline and biased officiating throughout the competition.

“This is a unifying tournament. Any team or supporter group involved in misconduct will be sanctioned. We want the best team to win on merit,” he stated.

First Vice Chairman of CRSFA, Greg Abang, explained that limiting the competition to council teams aligns Cross River with the practice in other states where governor’s cup tournaments serve strictly as platforms for local government representation and grassroots scouting.

Also speaking at the event, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Sports Development, Lawrence Etta, stressed the need for council chairmen to invest in their teams and support youth development.

He said the Governor’s Cup has historically produced players who went on to play at professional and national levels, urging renewed commitment to nurturing young talent.