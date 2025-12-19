Dare: ‘Football makes us walk tall with our green passport’

Amokachi canvasses support for Nigerian leagues

Former Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has expressed pride and optimism over the steady growth of Nigerian football, declaring that “football makes us walk tall with our green passport.”

He commended the Nigeria National League (NNL) for institutionalising a culture of monthly recognition and reward for excellence, describing it as a vital step in motivating players and coaches.

Dare was speaking in Abuja at the Nigeria National League (NNL)/ProStar/Sportslight Hub Awards for November, the first edition in the new NNL season, held to celebrate excellence and outstanding performances across Nigeria’s second-tier football division.

The event attracted top dignitaries from the nation’s sports ecosystem, including NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau; NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi; NNL Chairman, George Aluo, and a former Super Eagles legend, Daniel “The Bull” Amokachi.

Dare said: “If you look closely, you’ll see the incremental changes happening in our football administration. It may not be dramatic, but over the past four or five years, we’ve seen sanity gradually return. Stadiums are filling up again, discipline is improving, and we’re building a culture of enforcement. It takes time, but if we stay on that path, we’ll get there.

“That’s why this culture of rewarding effort on a monthly basis, recognising our players and coaches is so important.”

Dare noted that while progress is visible, the industry must keep striving for improvement, adding that, “Some of our sportsmen are here today, and I must say I’m a bit disappointed that this place isn’t filled up, because these are the people who truly make sports worth it. Change is often difficult, sometimes slow, sometimes controversial, but it’s happening.

“When the Falcons went to Morocco and won the Cup, he gave them the best and highest reward ever given to a football team. That’s leadership. That’s setting the bar high. Football is the king of all sports. It brings fame, joy, and pride to our homes. Football makes us walk tall with our green passport, I can tell you.”

Also speaking at the event, NNL Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Emmanuel Attah, expressed gratitude for the league’s achievements in recent years.

Attah said: “We thank God for this day and for what the NNL has achieved over the past two years. It wouldn’t have been possible without the massive support of the NFF President, Dr. Sanusi, and the NFF Board.”

He clarified that the Best Behaved Team award is based on broader criteria beyond yellow cards, including the conduct of players, coaches, and home supporters.

He added, “We look at the behavior of home supporters, the bench, the coaches, and other indices that determine true sportsmanship.”

NNL Chairman, George Aluo, had earlier said that the ongoing reforms are beginning to produce visible results.

He also commended the NFF Executive Board for maintaining strict discipline among referees. “What we started two years ago is paying off. We now have corporate bodies supporting us,” Aluo said.

Former Super Eagles striker, Daniel Amokachi, in his closing remarks, called for a collective effort to develop the domestic leagues.

Amokachi lamented that no home-based player was currently in the Super Eagles’ AFCON camp in Cairo, despite the abundance of local talent.

He said: “Support the NPFL, the NNL, the NLO, they all need a push. We must propel the league. We have quality players here, but we refuse to showcase them. If we push them to the world, their names will be on that list.

He also stressed the need for punctuality and professionalism, adding that, “Football is time. If a match starts at 4, it starts at 4. This program was set for 11, and we started at 12! These little things define us as professionals.

He added: “Let’s work together to push the league where it belongs. Keep praying for the Super Eagles, we may not be at the World Cup yet, but we’re bringing the AFCON trophy home.”