Delta holds Summit for coaches

Ikpokpo inaugurates Abia Liaison Committee

Not ready to gamble with its chances in the second edition of the Niger Delta Games, Delta State has organised a working session with technical officials of the 17 sports that would participate in the festival slated to hold in Benin, Edo State, from February 20 to 27, 2026.



Team Delta finished second behind Bayelsa at the maiden edition of the Games, with just one gold medal separating them at the festival held earlier this year in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.



This time around, the state said it is putting all machinery on the ground to avoid a repeat.



Secretary of the Delta State Liaison Committee for the Games, Harrison Ochulor, met with the coaches on Tuesday and charged them to ensure that only the best athletes were selected to represent the state from fair and competitive state trials.



Ochulor told the coaches that the organisers of the Games, Dunamis Icon Limited, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) have left no stone unturned in ensuring the process of selecting talents for the games followed the rules and regulations.



He enjoined them to study and make effective use of the technical booklet for the games, which was issued to each coach during the meeting.



Meanwhile, the co-chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, has inaugurated the Abia State’s Liaison Committee and charged them to implement all schedules of the Games from athletes’ registration to local council and state trials.



Represented by the Project Director, Fred Edoreh, the Dunamis Icon Limited boss emphasised the importance of abiding by the regulations set forth for the games and warned that “age cheat and failure to present the required number of athletes for each sport will lead to disqualification of any offending state”.