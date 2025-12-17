Dembele, Bonmarti win FIFA Best Awards

Paris Saint-Germain star, Osumane Dembele, was yesterday, named the men’s player of the year at the FIFA Best Awards, while Barcelona star, Aitana Bonmati won the women’s version of the awards.

At the awards ceremony held in Qatar, the 28-year-old French star, who won the Ballon d’Or in September, got another reward for his role in PSG’s march to four trophies in the 2024/25 season.

The former Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund player, who moved to the Parc des Princes in 2023, managed 51 goal contributions in 53 games for Luis Enrique’s side last term.

After helping PSG to a first Champions League triumph, Dembele beat Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal and Real Madrid’s KylianMbappe to the prestigious individual award.

Dembele was present at the awards ceremony ahead of his side’s Intercontinental Cup final against Flamengo today.Bonmati won the women’s version of the awards for the third year in a row while England manager Sarina Wiegman is Coach of the Year for the fifth time.

Bonmati was also awarded the women’s Ballon d’Or in September, becoming the first player to win it three times, having received it in 2023 and 2024. She earned the FIFA Best award in 2023 following a World Cup victory with Spain, and again in 2024 after winning a historic quadruple with Barcelona.

Super Falcons’ goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, who won Africa’s version of the women’s Goalkeeper of the Year award earlier this year, narrowly lost the world crown to England’s Hannah Hampton.

Hampton, who plays for Chelsea in English Women’s Super League, was judged the best in the competition, which also featured Gotham’s Ann-Katrin Berger, Barceola’s Cata Coll, OL Lyonnes’ Christiane Endler, Orlando Pride’s Anna Moorhouse and Manchester United’s PhallonTullis-Joyce.

The men’s version of the award went to Manchester City’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was recognised for his outstanding season with Paris Saint-Germain, where he won the Ligue 1 title and the French side’s first ever Champions League glory.

The Italian overcame competition from Liverpool’s Alisson, Real Madrid’s Thibaut Courtois, Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martínez, Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer, Arsenal’s David Raya, Inter’sYannSommer and Barcelona’s Wojciech Szczęsny.

Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle won the FIFA Marta Award, for the best goal in women’s football, for her scorpion kick for Tigres against Guadalajara in March.

Santiago Montiel won the Puskas Award for the best men’s goal for his overhead strike for Independiente against Independiente Rivadavia during an Argentine Primera match in May.

According to FIFA, the winners were chosen from a shortlist by a panel of experts based on players’ performances and achievements between August 11, 2024 and August 2, 2025.