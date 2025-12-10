Eben-Spiff, Ozoemene, Ajibola win Lakowe Lakes Club Golf Championship

Peter Eben-Spiff and Prince Ajibola, at the weekend, retained their titles in the Men’s and Veteran’s categories, while Pat Ozoemene dethroned absent Fatumata Coker for the ladies’ title at the 2025 Lakowe Lakes Club Championship, which drew some of the best golfers to the Lagos club.



The two-day Club Championship was the culmination of the 2025 season, which also rewarded exceptional performances in the season-long players’ ranking (Order of Merit), placing Pat Ozoemene, David Maji and Henry Ogufere in the top three ranks.



As for the Championship itself, 2024 Gentlemen winner and six-time holder, Peter Eben-Spiff, shrugged off a first-round scare from archrival Tunji Adebayo (76 gross), who towered above him (77 gross) with one shot going to the final round.



Eben-Spiff returned in the closing round to shoot 78 gross (six over par), while Adebayo could only scratch together 83 (eleven over par), which was hardly enough to lay a convincing claim to the coveted title.



“I thank Tunji Adebayo for his support and appreciate the level of competitiveness he brings to the event. It spurred me to be my best. I owe this victory to him,” Eben-Spiff said at the end of the contest.



The lady’s champion, Ozoemene, who already had a beautiful year, now had Jumai Abdullahi standing between her and claiming her maiden Club Championship title. It didn’t come easy.

It cost her a three-hole playoff to wrest the title off Abdullahi after both ended the 36-hole contest in a tie at 171 gross score apiece.



Abdullahi caved in on the last playoff hole, but praised Ozoemene for being dogged and wanting it more.



“It is an interesting atmosphere,” said the Chairman of Mixta Africa, Deji Alli, developer of the host club, Lakowe Lakes Golf Club.



He said the golf club, in its few years of existence, has made its mark in the development of the game and has also contributed to the growth of internal tourism in the country.



“It takes a lot to keep a facility like this running, but we have been fortunate to have a dedicated team to drive the vision we have and a very supportive community,” Alli added at the closing ceremony.



Also speaking during the closing ceremony, the golf manager at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, Femi Olagbenro, said that the event, apart from rewarding exceptional skills and growth through the year, also brings members together to bond through the rounds.



“The atmosphere the event creates is one of the keys for us, and it has been growing since inception. We hope to take it a notch higher in the coming edition.”



Other winners at the event were Abiye Amakiri and Ayodeji Abe, who won the first and second day gross, respectively. Yetunde Ojo was ladies’ net winner, while Kelvin Allonso took the trophy for the mixed singles matchplay for the year on behalf of his team. Tony Onwu and Ayomiposi Adegboye also picked the veteran and gentleman’s net prizes, respectively.