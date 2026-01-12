Eddie Hearn: ‘If Joshua never fought again, you could never ever blame him’

Matchroom Boxing CEO Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua needs time to grieve before making any decisions on his boxing future – but he does believe the two-time heavyweight world champion will return to the ring, reports britishboxingnews.co.uk.

Joshua’s close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, tragically died in a car crash near Lagos in Nigeria on December 29 after their vehicle collided with a stationary truck on a busy, notoriously dangerous expressway.

Joshua suffered minor injuries and was kept in hospital for two days.

The incident came 10 days after the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist had defeated Jake Paul in Miami, in what was his first fight since defeat to fellow Brit Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Joshua’s longterm promoter Hearn told The Sportsman Boxing: “I’ve had a few conversations with him.

“It’s only now we’ve been talking more because it’s going to take you time to get over something like that. I think all you can do in this situation is let people have their time.

“It baffles me that people are on me asking what’s next and if I have spoken to him about his career. No, those conversations are a long way away.

“My plan will be to see him over the next week, as a mate. I’m not going to go in there and say, ‘I know this terrible tragedy has happened but let’s talk about what’s next’. I’d be an idiot to do that. It would be completely wrong.

“When things like this happen, it’s just not about boxing, not about business, it’s about you, the families of those two guys. Time to grieve and come to terms with a tragic incident.

“If he never fought again, you could never ever blame him but knowing AJ, after he’s grieved, I believe he will want to get back to boxing.

“The only thing that will make the mind clearer is time and he’ll be given all the time. We have no belts, we don’t have to do anything. We could not fight for two years or ever again.”

Hearn added that his “heart breaks” for Joshua after the passing of two friends who have played an instrumental role in his success.

“Sina and Latz were two guys incredibly close to him on so many different levels.

“They came up with him and saw the rise but were also integral parts of the team. So loyal and passionate. Sina, going into the last fight, was like the leader of the camp

“I think things like this don’t hit you, don’t sink in for a long time. It hasn’t sunk in for me and I wasn’t around these guys that often, so imagine being AJ, imagine being involved in that incident. My heart breaks for him.

“I know how strong he is but you can try and be strong, give that image and front-facing attitude, but deep down you never really know how someone’s feeling.

“That’s why we’ve got to be there for him. We’ve got to give him all the support he needs and the time that he needs to make a decision on what he’ll do.”