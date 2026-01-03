Egbe commends governor Diri for sports infrastructure growth

Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri has been commended for the sports developmental strides recorded under his leadership.Bayelsa State was recently awarded the hosting right for the 2028 National Sports Festival.

The Chief Executive Officer of Monichelle, a sports infrastructure company based in Bayelsa State, Ebi Egbe, said that Diri’s administration has demonstrated clear commitment to infrastructure growth, institutional strengthening, and the overall advancement of the state.

“These efforts have laid a solid and sustainable foundation that offers valuable lessons beyond Bayelsa,” Egbe told The Guardian. “As stakeholders and well-meaning citizens, our collective prayer is that God continues to grant His Excellency wisdom, strength, and discernment to deepen these achievements for the benefit of present and future generations.”

“Looking ahead, it is also our earnest hope that divine guidance will prevail in supporting the emergence of a credible and capable Bayelsan, one with vision, integrity, proven capacity, and a strong record of enterprise and leadership, who can responsibly sustain and consolidate this developmental momentum, irrespective of political considerations, so that progress is not disrupted.

“A strategic blend of political experience and private-sector discipline will be instrumental in preserving and advancing the legacies being built today, while ensuring continuity, stability, and inclusive growth for Bayelsa State,” Egbe stated.