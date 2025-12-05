Ekong: I gave everything … It’s time to move on

Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong, yesterday, announced his decision to retire from the national team after over 10 years of meritorious service to the nation.

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations player of the tournament was among the 55 players named by Coach Eric Chelle in his provisional list for the 2025 edition of the AFCON.

Ekong, who joined the Super Eagles in 2015 under the late Stephen Keshi, said in his verified X (Twitter) handle that he thought over the decision to quit the Eagles carefully before making the announcement.

Recalling his journey in the national team, the 2016 Olympics bronze medallist said: “In 2015, a phone call from the late Stephen Keshi changed my life. A month later, the Big Boss gave me my debut. His belief in me ignited a desire to follow in his footsteps.

“Every single time I have put on that iconic shirt to walk out onto the pitch, I have thought back to that moment. Going on to captain the Super Eagles was beyond my wildest dreams. Nigeria took me in and trusted me to lead and represent a nation of 230+ million. From a boy born and raised in The Netherlands to the Oyibo Wall and eventually Skippo is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart.

“To have achieved 63 senior caps, played in five major tournaments, won three medals, and broken a few records — I have lived my dream.

“A bronze medal at the Rio 2016 Olympics, followed by playing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and three incredible AFCON tournaments with a bronze and most recently silver medal will remain unforgettable.

“Being able to lead Nigeria through the 2023 AFCON, scoring in the final and being named Player of the Tournament was something special. To this day I still wish for a different ending. Becoming the highest-scoring defender in AFCON history is an honor I share with every teammate who was a part of those moments.

That tournament taught me what it truly means to be Nigerian; that in adversity, we come together, we hustle, we fight through the pain and we rise.

“I am at peace knowing that throughout all these milestones I gave everything I had. Not just for myself but to try to inspire the next generation the same way I was inspired by the legends I looked up to, and had the pleasure to fight shoulder to shoulder with.”

He said that he would always cherish the time he spent in the nation team, explaining: “It has been fun to play alongside my Nigerian teammates, building something great together. Watching them grow into leaders, time has come to pass on the responsibility, to pass on the opportunity and pass on the captaincy. ”

“As a custodian of an iconic shirt, I’ve always known it was only borrowed. Now it’s the turn of the next generation to continue to write their own story.”

Born to a Nigerian father and a Dutch mother, the defender, who started his football career in England and has played in Belgium, Greece, Holland, Turkey and currently plays in Saudi Arabia, said his Super Eagles’ career has shown that it is possible for players from the diaspora to succeed in the national team.

He added: “None of this would have been possible without the people around me. To every coach, member of staff and most importantly my teammates past and present who have been part of my international journey, thank you.”