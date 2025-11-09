Excitement as Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo golf tourney returns

Excitement raved high among golfers at the Smokin Hills Golf Resort, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State, as the Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament finally teed off at the weekend, the first since COVID-19.

The invitational tournament attracted well over 20 professional golfers from across the country to have a taste of that enduring golf course at Smokin Hills Golf Resort.

Among the golfers, who shared their exciting experiences were the Head Professional at Ilorin Golf Club, Kabiru Mohammed; Segun Alaba Ojo of Ikeja Golf Club, Lagos and Aminu Abdulkadiri from Ilorin Golf Club.

The golfers gave thumbs up to Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, the organisers of the tournament, for bringing back the tourney after a five-year break.

Kabiru Mohammed said: “Elizabeth Wuraola Ojo Toyota Golf Tournament making its return is a very welcome development. The professionals have been looking forward to this day the golf course will come back to life.

“When it went on break, we were not happy, but when we got invitations to come and play here, we were so happy. I am looking forward to playing here again next year.”

If you’re not fit, you cannot play here. It gives me great pleasure anytime I am playing here. The design of this course was brought from abroad. If you can play here, you can play anywhere in the world.”

Also speaking on the competition, Ikeja Club’s Alaba Ojo said: “Before I came down here on Thursday, I heard all manner of false stories about this Smokin Hills Golf Resort Course. But when I came in, I decided to go round the course to see things for myself. I marvelled at what I saw, contrary to the false stories, the course here is the best in Nigeria and even in the West African sub region and arguably one of the best in Africa. The only thing that needs a little touching is the Green. I’m very excited that this tournament is back. The organisers, Toyota (Nigeria) Limited have done well.”