Fighters relish Africa Knock Out 11 experience

The 11th Africa Knock Out (AKO) martial arts championship delivered an unforgettable night of combat sports last weekend, as fighters from across the continent showcased remarkable skill, endurance, and passion before an excited Lagos audience.

This year’s championship was supported by Fearless Energy Drink, which said its partnership with the AKO platform is set to contribute to the growth of combat sports in Nigeria.

Held at La Madison Place, Lekki, the event drew a crowd of fight enthusiasts eager to witness Africa’s rising stars battle across different weight divisions. The intense atmosphere set the stage for explosive matchups and captivating storylines.

The headline middleweight showdown between South Africa’s Chad Hanekom and Cameroon’s Jordan Fongno lived up to expectations. The fierce contest went the distance, with Fongno edging out a dramatic split-decision technical victory that firmly established him as a contender to watch.

The featherweight category also delivered gripping action as Cote d’Ivoire’s Bibi Zazah fought valiantly but fell short against Angola’s Tulundat Daniel after a tense three-round battle.

In an all-Nigerian bantamweight clash, Stephen Akintewe outperformed Jamiu Musa in one of the night’s most competitive fights.

Reflecting on his victory, Akintewe said: “I fight to win. I’ll keep pushing myself, and I’m grateful to my coach for his support and guidance.”

Nigeria continued to shine in the lightweight division, where Pelejah Osoba secured a decisive win over Equatorial Guinea’s Lonan Fanghamou after three intense rounds.

Another all-Nigerian confrontation saw Peter Onuh defeat Eberechukwu Ibeh in a thrilling bantamweight contest.

Celebrating his triumph, Osoba remarked: “I am very happy to win this fight and will build on this momentum.”

AKO 11 further strengthened its reputation as a premier arena for world-class African fighters delivering explosive action, audacious performances, and an atmosphere charged with energy and anticipation.