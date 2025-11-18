Fitness event in Lagos concludes with prizes, performances

A fitness programme, the VerveLife 8.0 grand finale, ended over the weekend at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, after drawing a large crowd of fitness enthusiasts and lifestyle followers.

The event featured a full day of workout sessions, obstacle courses, and masterclasses aimed at promoting physical activity and wellness, with attendees taking part in routines designed for varying fitness levels, from beginner to advanced, as well as spin classes, trampoline exercises, and step board sessions. A multi-level obstacle course and a dedicated area for children aged three to ten provided further engagement. Nutrition and lifestyle masterclasses were also held throughout the day.

The event concluded with the announcement of prize winners. Peter Alfred and Paul Amedu each received ₦1 million, while Chidera Nkem was awarded a new car.

As evening fell, an afterparty featured performances by Timaya, King Ojem, Shoday, Alternate Sound, and LOUD Urban Choir. DJs including Maze and Xtreme, DJ Toh Bad, DJ Crowd Kontroller, and DJ X-Ray provided music through the night, while celebrities such as Tobi Bakre, Broda Shaggi, Dr Sid, and Timi Dakolo attended.

Walk for Life

In January 2025, the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development (MWID) flagged off its maiden “Walk for Life” exercise, a bi-weekly initiative aimed at promoting health and wellness among its workforce.

The fitness exercise, organised by the Permanent Secretary, Mrs Lolade Aina, further reiterates her belief that a healthy workforce is a productive and dedicated one.

Speaking at the kickoff point, Aina emphasised the importance of maintaining physical and mental well-being to ensure improved service delivery within the ministry. “Our health is the bedrock of our performance. This exercise not only enhances our physical fitness but also strengthens bonding among our staff,” she said.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from directors down to officers and staff members, reflecting MWID’s commitment to fostering a culture of well-being and teamwork. The “Walk for Life” initiative is set to become a biweekly event, further aligning with MWID’s goals of nurturing a dynamic and high-performing workforce.