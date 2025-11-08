Flick demands more Barca ‘fight’ amid injury crisis

(FILES) This file photo taken on December 16, 2020 shows Bayern Munich's headcoach Hansi Flick after the German first division Bundesliga football match between Bayern Munich and Vfl Wolfsburg in Munich, southern Germany. - Outgoing Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick will succeed his former boss Joachim Loew in the Germany dugout after the Euro 2020 finals, the German FA (DFB) said on May 25, 2021. (Photo by Christof STACHE / various sources / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick called on his players on Saturday to show more fight while the club battles an injury crisis and struggles to reach their top level.

The Catalan giants drew 3-3 at Club Brugge on Wednesday in the Champions League and are five points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid before facing Celta Vigo on Sunday.

After winning a domestic treble last season Barca have struggled for consistency in Flick’s second term as they try to cope with several absences.

They will be without Raphinha, Pedri, Joan Garcia and Gavi among others at Balaidos, while Flick said Jules Kounde was also a doubt for the game.

“It’s not an excuse, it’s a fact — we have a lot of injured players. They are huge players, some of our key players,” Flick told a news conference.

“I know, we all know, the players know we have to play much better. The important thing is that everyone (gets) back, after two or three matches, they are on a good level and can help us a lot. This is maybe a starting point again.

“Until then, and the match tomorrow is like that, we have to fight. On Wednesday we couldn’t see this fight, that we need. Hopefully tomorrow we will see it.”

Celta Vigo have won their last five games across all competitions and are in a “good mood”, according to Flick.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was back to his best against Brugge and the coach said he had stepped up his work to recover from a niggling groin issue.

“He changed his discipline, it’s much better now, he’s really training good,” said Flick.

The 18-year-old has been called up by Spain for upcoming World Cup qualifiers and the coach asked his national team counterpart Luis de la Fuente to take care of Yamal.

In September Yamal aggravated his groin problem while with Spain and he was released from the squad for matches in October because of the same problem.

“He comes back to the best level but it’s not over, we have to take care about this injury, not only us but also the national team,” added Flick.