Football preliminaries begin ahead 2026 NOGIG

• LOC Boss Sulaiman States Mission

The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 2026 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG), Dr Sulaiman Sulaiman, has explained his vision, as he presides over preparations for the next edition of the games billed for February, next year.

Speaking with journalists on Friday, Sulaiman said, “my vision is to focus on excellence, to focus on innovation, to focus on visibility and sustainability of the NOGIG games. So those are my priorities as the chairman.”

He said NOGIG has come to stay as it provides a platform for the enhancement of inter-corporate relationships and connectivity. Hear him: “NOGIG is always organised to promote unity, wellness, a lot of networking and cooperation among employees in the Nigerian oil and gas sector.”

Fifteen companies will be taking part in the multi-sports games, which will be the 20th in the series, since it debuted in 1986.

According to the chairman of the Media and Publicity sub-committee, Simon Nweke, the participating companies include PTI, NNPCL, NUPRC, NMDPR, and NCDMB. Others include Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, OANDO, Total ENERGIES, ND Western, ARADEL Holdings, Exxon Mobil, Shell (SNEPCO), SEPLAT, Chevron and NLNG.

The 2026 NOGIG will kick off with preliminaries of the football event in Port Harcourt from January 12 through 17, 2026, while the games proper will be held from 8-12 February, 2026 at Package B of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

NOGIG 2026 will feature Tennis, Golf, Table Tennis, Swimming, Scrabble, Chess, Snooker, Volleyball and Athletics events including men’s and women’s 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100 metres Relays.

Meanwhile, the LOC Chairman, Dr Sulaiman has urged Nigerians to be prepared because they have not seen the best of NOGIG yet.

“I am lucky to lead a crop of men and women who are prepared to make this tournament spectacular,” he said.