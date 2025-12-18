2025 AFCON: Group D squads

Group D squads for 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco from Sunday:

Benin

Goalkeepers:

Saturnin Allagbe (Chauray/FRA), Marcel Dandjinou (Kruger Utd/RSA), Serge Obassa (Remo Stars/NGR)

Defenders:

Charlemagne Azongnitode (Oulo/FIN), Rodrigue Fassinou (Coton Sport), David Kiki (FCSB/ROM), Abdoul Rachid Moumini (Sumgayit/AZE), Tamimou Ouorou (Sobemap), Yohan Roche (Petrolul Ploiesti/ROM), Attidjikou Samadou (Smouha/EGY), Mohamed Tijani (Yverson/SUI), Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets Razgrad/BUL)

Midfielders:

Matteo Ahlinvi (Arsenal Tula/RUS), Mariano Ahouangbo (Olimpija/SLO), Gislain Ahoudo (Gabes/TUN), Sessi D’Almeida (Neftchi/AZE), Dodo Dokou (Leixoes/POR), Hassane Imourane (Grasshoppers/SUI), Rodrigue Kossi (Hassania Agadir/MAR)

Forwards:

Rodolfo Aloko, Razack Rachidou (both Kustosija/CRO), Adam Akimey (Helsingborgs/SWE), Romaric Amoussou (ASEC Mimosas/CIV), Jodel Dossou (Pays du Valois/FRA), Steve Mounie (Alanyaspor/TUR), Junior Olaitan (Goztepe/TUR), Olatoundji Tessilimi (SJK Seinajoki/FIN), Aiyegun Tosin (Lorient/FRA)

Botswana

Goalkeepers:

Kabelo Dambe (Township Rollers), Keeagile Kgosipula (Mochudi Centre Chiefs), Goitseone Phoko (Jwaneng Galaxy)

Defenders:

Tebogo Kopelang, Thabo Leinanyane, Chicco Molefe (all Jwaneng), Mothusi Johnson, Alford Velaphi (both Gaborone Utd), Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Al Ittihad/LBA), Mosha Gaolaolwe (Rollers), Shanganani Ngada (Mochudi)

Midfielders:

Gilbert Baruti, Monty Enosa (both Mochudi), Lebogang Ditsele, Thabo Maponda (both Gaborone), Mothusi Cooper (Rollers), Godiraone Modingwane (BDF), Gape Mohutsiwa (Mouloudia Oran/ALG), Olebogeng Ramotse (Jwaneng)

Forwards:

Omaatla Kebatho, Thabang Sesinyi (both Jwaneng), Segolame Boy (Sua Flamingoes), Thatayaone Kgamanyane (Gaborone Utd), Tumisang Orebonye (Wydad Casablanca/MAR), Losika Ratshukudu (Ubuntu/RSA), Kabelo Seakanyeng (MAS Fes/MAR)

DR Congo

Goalkeepers:

Matthieu Epolo (Standard Liege/BEL), Timothy Fayulu (Noah/ARM), Lionel Mpasi (Le Havre/FRA)

Defenders:

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (West Ham Utd/ENG), Rocky Bushiri (Hibernian/SCO), Gedeon Kalulu (Aris Limassol/CYP), Steve Kapuadi (Legia Warsaw/POL), Joris Kayembe (Genk/BEL), Arthur Masuaku (Sunderland/ENG), Chancel Mbemba (Lille/FRA), Axel Tuanzebe (Burnley/ENG)

Midfielders:

Michel-Ange Balikwisha (Celtic/SCO), Theo Bongonda (Spartak Moscow/RUS), Brian Cipenga (Castellon/ESP), Edo Kayembe (Watford/ENG), Nathanael Mbuku (Montpellier/FRA), Samuel Moutoussamy (Atromitos/GRE), Ngal’ayel Mukau (Lille/FRA), Charles Pickel (Espanyol/ESP), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland/ENG), Mario Stroeykens (Anderlecht/BEL)

Forwards:

Cedric Bakambu (Real Betis/ESP), Simon Banza (Al Jazira/UAE), Meschak Elia (Alanyaspor/TUR), Samuel Essende (Augsburg/GER), Fiston Mayele (Pyramids/EGY)

Senegal

Goalkeepers:

Mory Diaw (Le Havre/FRA), Yehvann Diouf (Nice/FRA), Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli/KSA)

Defenders:

Ilay Camara (Anderlecht/BEL), Krepin Diatta (Monaco/FRA), El Hadji Diouf (West Ham/ENG), Ismail Jakobs (Galatasaray/TUR), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal/KSA), Antoine Mendy (Nice/FRA), Moussa Niakhate (Lyon/FRA), Mamadou Sarr (Strasbourg/FRA), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa/ISR)

Midfielders:

Lamine Camara (Monaco/FRA), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Habib Diarra (Sunderland/ENG), Idrissa Gueye (Everton/ENG), Pape Gueye (Villarreal/ESP), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham/ENG)

Forwards:

Boulaye Dia (Lazio/ITA), Habib Diallo (Metz/FRA), Assane Diao (Como/ITA), Nicolas Jackson (Bayern Munich/GER on loan from Chelsea/ENG), Sadio Mane (Al Nassr/RSA), Ibrahim Mbaye (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Cherif Ndiaye (Samsunspor/TUR), Iliman Ndiaye (Everton/ENG), Cheikh Sabaly (Metz/FRA), Ismaïla Sarr (Crystal Palace/ENG)