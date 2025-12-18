2025 AFCON: The 24 coaches

Coaches of the 24 finalists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:

Algeria: Vladimir Petkovic (BIH)

Angola: Patrice Beaumelle (FRA)

Benin: Gernot Rohr (GER)

Botswana: Morena Ramoreboli (RSA)

Burkina Faso: Brama Traore

Cameroon: David Pagou

Comoros: Stefano Cusin (ITA)

Democratic Republic of Congo: Sebastien Desabre (FRA)

Egypt: Hossam Hassan

Equatorial Guinea: Juan Micha

Gabon: Thierry Mouyouma

Ivory Coast: Emerse Fae

Mali: Tom Saintfiet (BEL)

Morocco: Walid Regragui

Mozambique: Chiquinho Conde

Nigeria: Eric Chelle (CIV)

Senegal: Pape Thiaw

South Africa: Hugo Broos (BEL)

Sudan: Kwesi Appiah (GHA)

Tanzania: Miguel Gamondi (ARG)

Tunisia: Sami Trabelsi

Uganda: Paul Put (BEL)

Zambia: Moses Sichone

Zimbabwe: Marian ‘Mario’ Marinica (ROM)