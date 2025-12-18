2025 AFCON: The 24 coaches

Coaches of the 24 finalists at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off in Morocco on Sunday:
Algeria: Vladimir Petkovic (BIH)
Angola: Patrice Beaumelle (FRA)
Benin: Gernot Rohr (GER)
Botswana: Morena Ramoreboli (RSA)
Burkina Faso: Brama Traore
Cameroon: David Pagou
Comoros: Stefano Cusin (ITA)
Democratic Republic of Congo: Sebastien Desabre (FRA)
Egypt: Hossam Hassan
Equatorial Guinea: Juan Micha
Gabon: Thierry Mouyouma
Ivory Coast: Emerse Fae
Mali: Tom Saintfiet (BEL)
Morocco: Walid Regragui
Mozambique: Chiquinho Conde
Nigeria: Eric Chelle (CIV)
Senegal: Pape Thiaw
South Africa: Hugo Broos (BEL)
Sudan: Kwesi Appiah (GHA)
Tanzania: Miguel Gamondi (ARG)
Tunisia: Sami Trabelsi
Uganda: Paul Put (BEL)
Zambia: Moses Sichone
Zimbabwe: Marian ‘Mario’ Marinica (ROM)