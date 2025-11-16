Abakaliki FC coach Onyedika suspended indefinitely

Abakaliki FC Chief Coach, Ifeanyi Onyedika, has been suspended indefinitely by the club management after his team was forced to a 1-1 draw by Calabar Rovers in their opening match of the Nigeria National League.

The Chairman of the club, Senator Obinna Ogba, announced the suspension after the match, citing a string of unimpressive performances.

Abakaliki FC was leading Calabar Rovers with one goal scored immediately at the start of the second half, but Rovers’ equaliser did not go down well with Abakaliki FC management.

Ogba said he had lost patience with the coach’s tactics and motivational methods, saying that the club’s assistant coach, Starplus Anista, should take over as interim head coach with immediate effect.

The chairman noted that the squad had been in training for more than three months yet continued to underperform, including failing to progress from a preparatory tournament in Shagamu.

He warned that the management will no longer tolerate underperformance and expects a marked improvement.

He said, “We are determined to ensure Abakaliki FC competes better in the coming fixtures. The management will do everything possible to achieve improved results.”

Richard Idike, the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, endorsed the decision and said the governor, Rt Hon Bldr Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, has rolled out support aimed at improving the team’s prospects this season.

Anista, who described Onyedika as a father figure, pledged continuity of purpose and a fresh approach, noting that Ebonyi State fans should expect the boys to rise and fight for results.

He said the club’s objective of securing promotion to the Nigeria Premier Football League remains unchanged and that he will work to deliver results.

The Ebonyi State Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Hon. Richard Ugo-Idike, also reacted strongly to the stalemate, expressing dissatisfaction with both the performance and the coaching approach.

“I’m not impressed at all,” he said. “The chief coach was standing like a stooge on the bench. There was no motivation for the players. With the support the state government is giving, this is not the result we should be getting.”

While he commended the players for their effort, he stressed that poor motivation affected their output on the pitch and warned that neither players nor officials would be indulged going forward.

The management has urged supporters to be patient while the interim coaching team implements its programme and presses for immediate improvement.