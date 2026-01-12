AFCON 2025: CAF to investigate Algeria vs Nigeria quarter-final incidents

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) says it has opened investigation into incidents during two quarter-final matches at the ongoing 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, including Algeria versus Nigeria.

In a statement on its official website on Monday, CAF condemned the unacceptable behaviour of players and officials during the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025.

“CAF has collected recent match reports and video evidence indicating potentially unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials and has opened an investigation into match incidents during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 quarter-final fixtures between Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria,” the statement read.

CAF said it has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing.

Africa’s football governing body stated that it is also reviewing footage of an incident involving members of the media who allegedly misbehaved in the mixed zone area.

CAF has also strongly condemned any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers.

It added that appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behaviour is not consistent with professional conduct at events organised by CAF.

Galatasaray of Turkey striker, Victor Osimhen, scored one goal and set up another as Nigeria beat Algeria 2-0 in their AFCON quarter-final clash on Saturday to set up a last-four showdown with host nation, Morocco.

Nigeria dominated the first half in Marrakesh without scoring before getting the breakthrough within two minutes of the restart as Osimhen headed in.

The 2023 African player of the year then turned provider for the second goal just before the hour mark, setting up Sevilla of Spain striker, Akor Adams, to put the Super Eagles out of sight.

Tensions thereafter spilled over between the teams on the pitch at full-time, with some players and officials of the Super Eagles involved in a melee with their Algerian counterparts.

Algeria had beaten Nigeria en route to winning their last Cup of Nations title in Egypt in 2019 and this has been by far their best campaign at the tournament since then.