AFCON 2025: CBN processing Super Eagles’ allowances to individual banks, says NFF

Nigeria's Super Eagles players celebrate a goal during an AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash against Mozambique. Photo: NFF Media

Nigeria's Super Eagles players celebrate a goal during an AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash against Mozambique. Photo: NFF Media

The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has revealed that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is processing the allowances of the Super Eagles’ players and officials at the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to individual banks.

Nigerian journalist, Tobi Adepoju, known as ‘Oganla Media’ revealed this on Wednesday in an update after the Super Eagles had threatened to boycott their AFCON 2025 quarterfinal match against Algeria due to unpaid allowances.

“UPDATE FROM MOROCCO: I just spoke with a top NFF official about the potential players’ and officials’ strike,” Adepoju said in a post on his official X account.

He added that the NFF official said: “The monies have been processed from CBN to individual banks. The players and officials will receive all their bonuses when the process is completed.”

Another Nigerian journalist, Oluwashina Okeleji, had earlier on Wednesday disclosed via a post he shared on his official X account that the Super Eagles had threatened to boycott their AFCON 2025 quarterfinal match against Algeria over unpaid allowances.

“Players and coaching staff of Nigeria are waiting on AFCON 2025 bonus payments. Win bonuses from four matches against Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Mozambique – have yet to be received,” Okeleji wrote.

“The squad remains focused but the players will NOT train or travel to Marrakech on Thursday if this isn’t resolved.

“Three-time #AFCON champions Nigeria have a strange ability to self-sabotage.

Officials made a promise to the players and coaching staff ahead of the AFCON 2025 tournament.

“After going unbeaten to reach the quarterfinal against Algeria, the squad will NOT train or travel on Thursday.”

The Super Eagles won all their group stage games, 2-1 against Tanzania, 3-2 versus Tunisia and 3-1 over Uganda before thrashing Mozambique 4-0 in the round of 16 on Monday.

The Eric Chelle-led team is scheduled to take on Algeria in the quarter-final of the competition in Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026 for a place in the semi-finals.