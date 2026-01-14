AFCON 2025: Fans complain of ticket shortages for Nigeria vs Morocco

Nigerian football fans in Morocco have complained of the shortage of tickets for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final between the Super Eagles and the host nation.

Human rights frontier and economic analyst, Serah Ibrahim, disclosed this on Tuesday night via a post she shared on her verified X account.

“No game tickets for Nigeria versus Morocco. Nigerian fans have been going from place to place searching for match tickets,” Ibrahim said.

According to her, this is the same issue they faced in Côte d’Ivoire in 2024 when the Super Eagles lost 2-1 to the Elephants in the final despite scoring first through the now retired captain, William Troost-Ekong.

This mirrors issues from the 2023 AFCON in Côte d’Ivoire, where Nigerian supporters faced similar access barriers, fueling criticisms of the Confederation of African Football (CAF)’s ticketing policies favoring home teams.

Meanwhile, CAF has tipped five Player of the Year winners to light up the semi-finals of the ongoing 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

The semi-final matches of the 2025 AFCON will take place today with Egypt taking on Senegal while Nigeria will trade tackles with host nation, Morocco for two spots in the final.

Ahead of the matches, CAF in a report on its official website on Wednesday took a look at five African Player of the Year winners set to light up the semi-finals of AFCON 2025.

“The TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has reached a defining moment, and the semi-finals promise not only elite teams but elite individuals,” CAF’s report read.

“As Africa’s biggest football tournament narrows to four contenders, five former African Player of the Year winners will take centre stage in the last four.”

According to Africa’s football governing body, the presence of the five players alone elevates the spectacle, but their influence on the pitch has been even more decisive.

This is because between them, they have driven goals, assists, leadership and momentum, shaping matches and carrying expectations for their nations.

CAF added that from explosive forwards to commanding leaders and a dynamic defender, these stars have left an unmistakable imprint on the competition so far.

“As Senegal face Egypt and Morocco host Nigeria, AFCON 2025 is set for semi-finals defined as much by individual brilliance as collective ambition,” CAF wrote while listing the five players.

These are Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Senegal’s Sadio Mane and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi who is the reigning African Player of the Year.