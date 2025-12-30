AFCON 2025: Nigeria defeat 10-man Uganda 3-1 to top Group C

The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a 3-1 victory over Uganda in their final Group C match at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, finishing the group stage with a perfect nine points and sending the East African side home.

Raphael Onyedika scored twice, while Paul Onuachu netted his first international goal in four years to guide the Super Eagles to their third win in three games. Uganda, reduced to ten men in the second half following goalkeeper Salim Magoola’s red card, struggled to respond until substitute Rogers Kassim Mato pulled one back in the 75th minute.

Nigeria’s first breakthrough came in the 28th minute when Onuachu poked home Fisayo Dele-Bashiru’s cross after an incisive move, putting the Super Eagles 1-0 up at half-time. Onyedika doubled the lead in the 62nd minute, slotting the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs following a precise pass from Samuel Chukwueze. Five minutes later, he scored again to make it 3-0 after Chukwueze’s cutback set him up for a clinical finish.

Uganda’s lone goal arrived in the 75th minute, as substitute Mato cleverly chipped the ball over Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho after being set up by Joseph Okello. The goal, however, was not enough to avert elimination, with Tanzania’s 1-1 draw against Tunisia confirming Uganda’s exit.

Onyedika, named player of the match, said, “It’s an amazing feeling … we worked hard for today’s game. The team showed what we can do in the competition. Their support helps us on the pitch … we need them throughout the competition.”

Group C concluded with Nigeria on top with nine points, Tunisia second with four points, and Tanzania third, advancing as one of the four best third-placed teams. Uganda finished bottom of the group with a single point.

Nigeria now progress to the round of 16 as Group C winners, maintaining a perfect record, while Uganda exit AFCON 2025.