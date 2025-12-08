African players in Europe: Unused sub Salah steals spotlight

Mohamed Salah was an unused substitute when Liverpool drew 3-3 away to Leeds at the weekend, but it did not stop the Egypt captain capturing the media spotlight.

He slammed Liverpool manager Arne Slot in an astonishing rant that could spell the end of a legendary career at Anfield after claiming he had been “thrown under the bus” during a troubled campaign.

Defending champions Liverpool lie ninth after 15 rounds, having won only seven matches and lost six. They will drop a further place if Manchester United avoid defeat at bottom club Wolves on Monday.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

Salah, who has been linked with a January move to the Saudi Pro League, was left on the bench for the third consecutive game in the draw at Leeds and not even introduced as a substitute.

Criticised for his lack of defensive effort this term, the 33-year-old has scored just five times in 19 appearances in the current campaign, extending a major loss of form that started late last season once Liverpool’s title triumph was all but confirmed.

After next weekend’s home match against Brighton, Salah is set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco and hinted that could be his final appearance in a Liverpool shirt should he be selected.

“I’m very, very disappointed. I have done so much for this club down the years and especially last season,” Salah said. “Now I’m sitting on the bench and I don’t know why. I think it is very clear that someone wanted me to get all of the blame.”

GERMANY

YAN DIOMANDE (RB Leipzig)

Ivorian teenager Diomande netted a superb second-half hat-trick as Leipzig rampaged to a 6-0 home win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga. After Leipzig had taken a comfortable 2-0 lead by half-time, Diomande smashed home a loose ball in the penalty area. He then curled an elegant finish into the bottom corner from the edge of the area, before beating the offside trap and rounding the goalkeeper to slot home his third.

MOHAMED AMOURA (Wolfsburg)

Amoura scored and was named player of the match in a 3-1 home victory for Wolfsburg over Union Berlin — their first win since October. The Algerian set up Patrick Wimmer to score on 10 minutes before getting on the scoresheet himself in the first half, blasting a Sael Kumbedi pass into the roof of the net. Amoura has five league goals and two assists this season.

FRANCE

YOUSSEF EL ARABI (Nantes)

El Arabi equalised for Nantes against visiting Lens, who went on to win 2-1 and retain first place in Ligue 1, one point ahead of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain. It was the third goal of the league campaign for the 38-year-old Moroccan forward.

KAMORY DOUMBIA (Brest)

Malian Doumbia claimed his fourth league goal this season to earn Brest a 1-0 home victory over Monaco. Doumbia is set to be part of the Mali squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco from December 21.