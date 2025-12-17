Ahmed Musa retires from football, turns focus on administration

Ahmed Musa, Nigeria’s most capped footballer, has formally announced his retirement from international duty, closing a chapter that spanned nearly 15 years with the Super Eagles.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Musa reflected on his journey with the national team and the pride he felt each time he wore the green and white jersey. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to retire from international football, bringing to an end almost 15 years with the Super Eagles,” he said. “From the very first call-up, wearing the green and white meant everything to me.”

Musa recalled his early days as a teenager when he was invited simultaneously to the U-20, U-23 and senior national teams. “I was just a young boy when the journey started. I remember being invited at the same time to the U-20, U-23 and the Super Eagles. I was young, still learning, and always travelling, but I never complained. Whenever Nigeria called, I showed up. It was never something I had to think twice about,” he said.

The forward, who earned 111 caps, described the milestone as a privilege. “Playing 111 matches for my country is something I hold with deep respect. To become the most capped player in the history of Nigerian football is a great honour. Every time I wore the jersey, I understood the responsibility that came with it,” he stated.

Musa was part of the squad that won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and made history at the FIFA World Cup by scoring twice against Argentina in 2014, becoming the first Nigerian to score more than once in a single World Cup match. He repeated the feat in 2018 against Iceland, making him the first Nigerian to score in two different World Cups. “Winning the 2013 AFCON will always stand out. That team showed what it meant to play for Nigeria. Scoring at the World Cup, against Argentina and Iceland, are memories I will always carry with me. To score four goals at the World Cup and be Nigeria’s highest goalscorer on that stage is something I am truly grateful for,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to teammates, coaches, administrators and fans for their support throughout his career. “As I step away from international football, I do so with peace and gratitude. I know I gave my best. I know the Super Eagles will continue to move forward. And I know that this bond will never be broken. Once an Eagle, always an Eagle. Thank you, Nigeria. Thank you for everything,” Musa said.

At club level, Musa returned to Kano Pillars in October 2024 for a third stint and has since taken up the role of general manager ahead of the 2025–26 Nigeria Professional Football League season, signalling a transition from player to football administrator.