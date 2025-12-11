Alonso faces Real Madrid turning point test at Alaves

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward #07 Vinicius Junior (L) shakes hands with Real Madrid's Spanish coach Xabi Alonso as he leaves the pitch for a substitution during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group H football match between Spain's Real Madrid and Mexico's Pachuca at the Bank of America stadium in Charlotte on June 22, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Real Madrid ran, and running was enough. Not to earn three points, or even one, but to keep the wolf from Xabi Alonso’s door, for now.

However, the groundwork for the Basque coach’s dismissal has been laid, and the feeling that he is fighting for his position in every match, starting with Sunday’s visit to face Alaves in La Liga, pervades.

Alonso, whom Spanish media reported was set for the sack if Madrid lost against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday, remains at the helm despite a 2-1 defeat at a frustrated, whistling Bernabeu.

The hope is that this match, despite the outcome, can be a turning point for a team with just two wins in their last eight games across all competitions.

Madrid trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by four points, which could become seven if the champions defeat Osasuna on Saturday.

Alonso’s players rallied around him, offering public messages of support after the game and even during it, as goalscorer Rodrygo Goes ran over to hug his manager.

“The only thing we can do is change our attitude… and today we saw a change,” said defender Raul Asencio.

After Madrid’s improved display against City, it did not make sense for president Florentino Perez to let the axe fall.

It would be easy to make that call the next time the team stumbles, and if it really is a turning point, and that doesn’t happen, that would work for him too. Particularly given the lack of an obvious replacement.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was another Madrid player who backed the coach, and believes the situation will be eased when results turn.

“All of us here support the coach with all our heart, and by winning on Sunday we will change this dynamic,” said Courtois.

Madrid will be without several players for the clash in Vitoria, after their meltdown last weekend during the 2-0 defeat by Celta Vigo at home, which put Alonso on the brink.

Alvaro Carreras and Fran Garcia were sent off and are suspended, while Madrid have many injuries to contend with, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao and doubts over Dean Huijsen and Eduardo Camavinga.

Most crucially, they do not yet know if top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe will be fit to play.

The French superstar was on the bench against City after knee discomfort and Alonso said it would have been a “risk” to play him.

One player they seem to have recovered is winger Rodrygo. Not from injury, but his dismal run of form finally ended against City.

After 32 games without finding the net, the Brazilian finished superbly to send his team ahead.

Beyond that, he was back to his electric best, transformed from the diminished figure seen in recent months.

“It’s one of today’s good pieces of news to see him with that individual quality, that flair, and he also scored, which was important for him,” said Alonso.

On the other flank, Rodrygo’s compatriot Vinicius Junior offered a less convincing display.

The winger’s anger at Alonso when withdrawn in the Clasico in October was a flashpoint which played its part in Madrid’s season flying off the rails.

Since that moment, Spanish media have reported a growing rift between the players and the coach, suggesting various complaints about his selection decisions and the tactical work they have to do.

It appears to be healing, with the support Alonso was offered, although whether Madrid’s stars retain the work-ethic they displayed in a glamourous European tie on a wintry Sunday night at Alaves’ Mendizorroza stadium will be a good barometer.

Player to watch: Ferran Torres

Spain international Torres scored a hat-trick for Barcelona last weekend as they thrashed Real Betis, but was benched by Hansi Flick in the Champions League. The striker, who has compared himself to a “shark”, will look to reiterate his point as Osasuna visit Camp Nou

Key stats

4 – Valencia have drawn 1-1 in four of their last five games

5 – Barcelona have fallen behind in each of their last five matches

112 – Espanyol creator Edu Exposito has slung in more crosses than any other player in La Liga

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Real Sociedad v Girona (2000)

Saturday

Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1300), Mallorca v Elche (1515), Barcelona v Osasuna (1730), Getafe v Espanyol (2000)

Sunday

Sevilla v Real Oviedo (1300), Celta Vigo v Athletic Bilbao (1515), Levante v Villarreal (1730), Alaves v Real Madrid (2000)

Monday

Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis (2000).