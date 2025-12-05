‘Annoying’ Raphinha pulling Barca towards their best

Forward Raphinha’s comeback from injury has helped Barcelona edge back towards their best form and helped the Catalans reclaim top spot in La Liga.

The Brazilian will likely be the first name on coach Hansi Flick’s team sheet for the tricky trip to face Real Betis on Saturday as Barca bid to, at least temporarily, move four points clear of Real Madrid.

Raphinha struck against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Tuesday night, as Flick’s side secured a crucial victory against a title rival, and created two goals in the win over Alaves last weekend, on his first start since a hamstring injury in September.

Last season, he was vital for Barca as they stormed to a domestic double, racking up 34 goals and 26 assists across 57 appearances in all competitions.

It was only enough for Raphinha to finish fifth in the Ballon d’Or rankings — much to his chagrin, as evidenced by a series of posts on social media highlighting his own accomplishments.

Raphinha found Atletico coach Diego Simeone in his corner this week.

“Raphinha plays (all over the pitch)… he scores, he presses. I don’t know how he didn’t win the Ballon d’Or,” Simeone told Movistar after his team’s defeat.

Barcelona coach Flick is also grateful to have the 28-year-old back at his disposal.

“When he’s on the pitch, he increases the dynamic level and the intensity,” enthused Flick after the Atletico win.

“Everyone is affected by that. You can see it on the pitch. Also, the positive things he gave us today was so amazing and so important.”

Raphinha is a leader for Barcelona on the pitch, pressing opponents and calling on his team-mates to do the same when they are slacking. He is vital in Flick’s system to stop opponents capitalising on Barca’s high defensive line.

“I often feel like I’m being a bit pushy, too much. There are many times my team-mates think I talk too much, that I’m annoying, and that I demand too much from them, but that’s just who I am,” said Raphinha last week.

“I demand more from people who I know can give much more. Someone has to, and I accept this responsibility, then in the dressing room we hug and celebrate the victory.”

Even Flick came in line for a Raphinha pep talk, with the German coach caught sitting on his team’s bench alone and looking surprisingly despondent following the win over Alaves.

Raphinha tried to cheer up his coach, but it took the win over Atletico to lighten Flick’s mood, and following that up with a victory in Seville would raise his spirits further.

On Sunday, Real Madrid, who currently trail Barca by a point, host Celta Vigo. Los Blancos ended a run of three consecutive league draws on Wednesday with a 3-0 triumph at Athletic Bilbao.

Player to watch: Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid striker Alvarez has fallen out of form in recent weeks, particularly on the road. The Argentina international will look to turn that around as Atletico visit Bilbao, also aiming to give fresh life to his team’s title bid following their midweek defeat by Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Key stats

14 – Moroccan players in the Spanish top flight, the fourth most represented nationality behind Spain, France and Argentina

35 – consecutive La Liga games that free-scoring Barca have netted in

70 – busy Real Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell has made the most saves in the division

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Real Oviedo v Mallorca (2000)

Saturday

Villarreal v Getafe (1300), Alaves v Real Sociedad (1515), Real Betis v Barcelona (1730), Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Sunday

Elche v Girona (1300), Valencia v Sevilla (1515), Espanyol v Rayo Vallecano (1730), Real Madrid v Celta Vigo (2000)

Monday

Osasuna v Levante (2000)