Arsenal boss Arteta ‘sad’ to see Amorim sacked by Man Utd

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on Wednesday that he was “sad” to see rival boss Ruben Amorim sacked by Manchester United as he reflected on the brutal nature of their trade.

Amorim was dismissed by the Premier League giants on Monday after just 14 months in charge.

The Portuguese coach’s exit followed growing tensions with senior Old Trafford officials, including director of football Jason Wilcox, over recent days.

United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe had previously suggested that Amorim would be given at least three years in charge, comparing his position with that of Arteta.

The Spaniard, appointed in 2019. endured a rocky start to his time in charge of Arsenal, but they now head into Thursday’s match at home to reigning champions Liverpool six points clear at the top of the Premier League table as they chase a first English title in over 20 years.

United, by contrast, are sixth, a huge 17 points adrift of the Gunners.

Amorim won just 25 of his 63 games at United in all competitions during the shortest reign for a permanent manager since David Moyes was sacked just eight months into his tenure in 2014.

“I can only talk about what I have experienced and it’s always sad to see a colleague losing his job, obviously,” Arteta told reporters in a pre-match press conference.

“We know where we are and I think you need support from the ownership, from your staff, from players.

“At the end of the day, you need to win a lot of football matches if you want to stay in the job, and that’s the reality and the nature of our job.”