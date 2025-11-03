Arsenal: The unstoppable Premier League force?

Five straight wins, just three goals conceded all season.

Can anybody stop “nearly men” Arsenal ending their interminable wait to win the Premier League?

The Gunners, who last claimed the English league title under Arsene Wenger in 2004, are six points clear of second-placed Manchester City after 10 games and seven ahead of defending champions Liverpool.

Arsenal fans will be wary of overconfidence after watching their side finish as runners-up in the past three seasons, twice to City and once to Liverpool.

But the bookies have installed the London club as firm favourites this year, and football analysts Opta’s supercomputer gives them a 71 percent chance of winning the title.

Former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville, now a leading pundit, believes the league is Arsenal’s to lose even though the calendar has only just ticked over into November.

“Arsenal would have to beat themselves not to win it this season,” he told NBC Sports, describing them as the best team in the league.

“They’re the most consistent team and they’ve been building up to this now for three or four seasons.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, wary of his side’s recent history of coming up just short, is understandably more cautious, warning that the season is still young.

“You want to win big trophies, you certainly have to instil that feeling amongst the team, the club and around it, and we’re in a really good position at the moment,” he said.

“But we know how early it is and how difficult every game is.”

– Rock-solid defence –

Arsenal have a lot of things going for them: a rock-solid defence, enviable squad depth and inconsistent rivals.

Their defensive numbers are astonishing, with goalkeeper David Raya, and the back four of Jurrien Timber, William Saliba, Gabriel and Riccardo Calafiori unrivalled.

In 15 matches across all competitions this season, they have kept an astounding 12 clean sheets, with no goals conceded in their past seven games.

The Gunners have conceded just three goals in the Premier League and have faced just one shot on target in their last four league matches.

Arsenal’s attacking numbers are also impressive, boosted by an eye-catching 12 goals from dead-ball situations.

Only Manchester City have scored more than their overall tally of 18 league goals, with 20.

Arsenal can also boast impressive strength in depth after an outlay of around £250 million ($328 million) in the summer transfer market.

It means they have been able to shrug off a daunting injury list including long-term absentees Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, while captain Martin Odegaard, Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka have all missed chunks of the season.

“This year, I feel we’re a very strong group and we’ve got a lot of quality,” England forward Saka told Sky Sports.

“We’ve suffered a lot of injuries already, but the players that have come in have shown that we can all keep the level at the highest, and that’s what it’s going to take for us to go all the way.”

Neville says Arsenal, crucially, are not over-reliant on any single player as they chase a 14th English top-flight crown.

“Everywhere they are properly doubled up with the same level of quality or only a small drop-off,” he said. “It is the manager who just has to retain his composure and get himself over the line.”

City and Liverpool, who have dominated the Premier League in recent seasons, are the only realistic challengers to Arsenal and it would be foolish to rule either side out.

But City have been inconsistent while Liverpool’s win against Aston Villa on Saturday followed a terrible run of four straight league defeats.

“I don’t think City are going to get to a level that they have previously and come back at Arsenal,” said Neville.

“Pep Guardiola’s a genius but he’s just not got the players in the team that are performing. Liverpool are the only team (who could challenge Arsenal) but they would have to get back on track very quickly.”