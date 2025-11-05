Atletico’s Le Normand set to miss Spain qualifiers after knee injury

Real Madrid's French forward Karim Benzema (L) challenges Real Sociedad's French defender Robin Le Normand during the Spanish League football match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at the Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian on December 4, 2021. (Photo by ANDER GILLENEA / AFP)

Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand has suffered a “high grade” knee injury, the La Liga club said Wednesday.

The Spanish centre-back went off hurt during his team’s 3-1 Champions League win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday.

Atletico did not give a timeframe for Le Normand’s expected return, but Spanish media reported he will not be able to feature in upcoming World Cup qualifiers with his national team.

Spain face Georgia on November 15 and Turkey on November 18 as they bid to seal their place at the 2026 World Cup.

“Le Normand has suffered a high-grade injury to the posterior capsule of his left knee,” said Atletico in a statement.

The club confirmed the injury did not affect his meniscus or knee ligaments.

The defender will not be able to face Levante on Saturday in La Liga before the international break.

Le Normand will hope to return by the time Atletico face Inter Milan in the Champions League on November 26, while the Rojiblancos also take on Spanish champions Barcelona in a key La Liga clash on December 2.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz scored twice and was sent off as Bayern Munich maintained their perfect record this season with a statement 2-1 win away to

Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in a glamour Champions League tie marred by an injury to Achraf Hakimi.

The Colombian gave Bayern a fourth-minute lead at the Parc des Princes and pounced on slack defending to score again just after the half-hour mark.

However, the former Liverpool winger was shown a red card in first-half stoppage time following a rash challenge on Hakimi which forced PSG’s Moroccan star off in tears.

Joao Neves pulled one back for PSG but Bayern held on despite playing the entire second half a man down, and despite Harry Kane failing to add to his 25 goals for club and country this season.

Bayern’s sensational start to the campaign has seen them win all 16 games in all competitions, including four in the Champions League — they are one of only two clubs with 12 points in Europe’s elite competition alongside Arsenal.

“I know the Champions League winner is not decided now, otherwise PSG would not have won it last season,” said Bayern coach Vincent Kompany.

“But now it is just about getting to the next round and this was a very important three points.”

As Bayern march on, it remains to be seen what the consequences for PSG will be of the injury to Hakimi, who is due to lead Morocco into the Africa Cup of Nations on home soil next month.

PSG also saw Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele come off in the first half, cutting short just his second start in two months after a hamstring injury.

“We need to be watchful and we are trying to improve the physical condition of the players but it is not easy when you see how many games we have to play,” PSG coach Luis Enrique told Canal Plus.

His team, who won last season’s Champions League final in style against Inter Milan in Munich, are being hampered now by fitness issues — Desire Doue, the best player in that final, was already missing here with injury.

The actual consequences of losing this encounter may be less problematic, however. PSG came into this midweek top of the Champions League standings and they remain well placed to qualify for the knockout rounds.

“I can’t talk about the future. What we do know is that we have the hardest fixtures,” said Luis Enrique, with PSG facing Tottenham Hotspur next.

This was a heavyweight meeting of the Champions League’s top two after the first three games, and a repeat of the 2020 final, won 1-0 by Bayern in Lisbon.

– Hakimi tears –

It was also a rerun of the Club World Cup quarter-final won 2-0 by PSG in Atlanta in July, and that remains the German giants’ last competitive loss.

This was a massive test of their credentials but the visitors scored from their first opening, as Michael Olise was denied by goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier only for the loose ball to fall to Diaz to fire in.

The hosts had not created anything before momentarily thinking they were level midway through the first half when Dembele chested in a Fabian Ruiz shot.

However the effort was disallowed for offside and Dembele was then replaced, making way for Lee Kang-in and heading straight down the tunnel in what PSG fans will hope was a precautionary move.

A whirlwind spell around the half-hour saw Bradley Barcola come close for Paris and Serge Gnabry try a shot at the other end that hit one post and grazed the other on its way out.

Then Bayern scored again on 32 minutes as Diaz robbed Marquinhos just outside the area and slotted in.

A Josip Stanisic strike for Bayern was ruled out before Diaz went from hero to villain on the stroke of half-time when he clumsily chopped down Hakimi, and the Moroccan’s left ankle twisted under the challenge.

As Hakimi sobbed and was helped off, the referee gave Diaz a yellow card and then upgraded it to red after a review.

PSG struggled to make the extra man count in the second half before substitute Neves fired in from close range from Lee’s deflected cross on 74 minutes. That set up a grandstand finish, but Bayern held out.