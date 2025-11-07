Aubameyang, Lemina lead Gabon’s 26-man squad to Morocco

(FILES) In this file photograph taken on January 18, 2017, Gabon's forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang runs with the ball after scoring a penalty during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group A football match between Gabon and Burkina Faso at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville. - Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has tested positive for Covid-19, Gabon coach Patrice Neveu told AFP on January 6, 2022, just days ahead of their opening 2022 Africa Cup of Nations match. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Former Arsenal star, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, has been selected alongside 25 other players for the 2026 World Cup African playoff opener against Nigeria, on November 13, in Morocco.

Also in Mouyouma’s team are Dennis Bouanga, Mario Lemina, Ecuele Manga Bruno, and Ndong Ibrahim Didier. Aubameyang is returning to the squad after missing Gabon’s last game in the regular qualifying series due to accumulated yellow cards.

His compatriot, Bouanga, who is currently the Panthers leading scorer in the qualifiers with eight goals, is also one of the nominees for the 2025 CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

The Panthers will open camp for the game on Sunday with the players expected to arrive in the camp on Monday. The players in Mouyouma’s team are goalkeepers Mbaba Loyce Marius, Bekale Francois Junior and Mounguenou Mabbyalas Lukas. The defenders are Antony Oyono, Jérémy Oyono, Obiang Johann, Ekomie Jacques, Appindangoye A., Ecuele Manga Bruno, M’Bemba Yannis, Moucketou Alex, Kila Onfia Mick and Do Marcolino Jonathan, while the midfielders are Lemina Mario, Lemina Noha, Nze Samake, Kanga Guelor, Ndong Ibrahim Didier and Poko B. André.

Aubameyang leads the attackers, who include Averlant Andami Teddy, Bouanga Denis, Meyo Ngoua Bryan Enzo, Openda Royce, Do Marcolino Alan and Essang-Matouti Edlin Randy.