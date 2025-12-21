guardin-logo

Barca’s Christensen sidelined for months with knee injury

By : AFP

Date: 21 December 2025 5:42pm WAT

Andreas Christensen Barcelona

Andreas Christensen of Barcelona

Barcelona defender Andreas Christensen is set to miss several months after being diagnosed with a knee ligament injury on Sunday.

Christensen has a partial tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee as the result of an unfortunate twist of the knee in Saturday’s training session,” said La Liga leaders Barcelona in a statement.

The Catalan giants said Christensen will undergo a conservative course of treatment, with Spanish media reporting he will be out for four months.

The 29-year-old centre-back is poised to miss Denmark’s 2026 World Cup play-off matches against North Macedonia in March.

Christensen, who joined from Chelsea in 2022, has struggled with injuries throughout his time at Barca. The Danish defender’s contract ends at Camp Nou in June 2026.

