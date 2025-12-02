Benin Unity Cup: Ikpoba-Okha hold Egor as Orhionmwon beat Ovia Southwest 4-2

Fans at the Crescent Sports Club, Irhirhi, were kept on the edge of their seats at the weekend, as teams in the Benin Unity Cup delivered fantastic performances on Friday and Saturday.

Ikpoba-Okha produced one of the tournament’s standout moments on Friday as Emeka Nwaneda struck deep into stoppage time to deny Egor what had seemed a certain victory.

The opening fixture began cautiously, with both sides locked in a tense, goalless first half. Egor broke the deadlock barely three minutes after the restart, as Towo Eventus finished clinically, igniting celebrations in the stands.

But just when Egor appeared set to close out the match, Ikpoba-Okha delivered a dramatic twist. In the 90th minute, Nwaneda showcased composure and flair to fire home the equaliser, stunning the Egor bench and sending the crowd into frenzy.

The day’s second match ended without a ball being kicked. Ovia North East were awarded a walkover after Uhunmwonde failed to honour their fixture, with match officials confirming the decision following the standard 30-minute waiting period.

Attention quickly shifted to Saturday’s double-header, which proved even more explosive.

Saturday’s early kick-off saw Orhionmwon storm to a commanding 4–2 victory over Ovia South West in a match brimming with attacking verve.

The second match of the day between Oredo I and Oredo II ended in an exhilarating 3–3 draw.

With only two matchdays played, the Benin Unity Cup is rapidly gathering momentum—showcasing raw grassroots talent, rekindling local rivalries, and reinforcing the unifying power of football.