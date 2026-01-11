BUA chair pledges $1.5m bonus for Super Eagles if they win AFCON 2025

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Group, has pledged a total of $1.5 million in cash rewards for Nigeria’s Super Eagles contingent in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), should the team win the tournament.

Rabiu made the announcement on Saturday via his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, following Nigeria’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Algeria in Marrakech. The win secured a semi-final clash with hosts Morocco, scheduled for Wednesday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

“To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored,” Rabiu said. He added that a further $1 million would be awarded if the team were to win the final, along with $100,000 for each goal scored in the final match.

Rabiu commended the Super Eagles for their performance against Algeria, noting their ability to inspire Nigerians at home and abroad. The quarter-final victory was secured through second-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams, extending Nigeria’s unbeaten record in the tournament to five matches.

President Bola Tinubu also congratulated the team in a post on his official X handle. “Brilliant performance… inspiring. Go, Super Eagles! You have the support of all Nigerians,” he wrote.

Ahead of the quarter-final, the team had reportedly considered boycotting training and travel arrangements due to unpaid bonuses. The situation was resolved after intervention by the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria. Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, said.

President Tinubu had approved the full AFCON 20255 budget on November 14, 2025, ensuring alignment among the National Sports Commission, the Nigeria Football Federation, and the players.

The Super Eagles’ upcoming semi-final against Morocco will determine whether they can secure the additional $1 million pledged by Rabiu for winning the tournament.