CAF announces $10m prize for AFCON 2025 champions

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco will receive $10 million, marking a significant increase from previous editions. CAF President Patrice Motsepe disclosed the figures on Saturday following a meeting of the CAF Executive Committee in Rabat, just one day ahead of the tournament’s opening match.

The tournament is scheduled to run from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026. According to CAF, the $10 million prize represents a 43 per cent increase over the 2023 edition in Côte d’Ivoire, where the champions received $7 million. Over the past four years, the prize money has effectively doubled, with winners of the 2021 Cameroon edition having earned $5 million.

Runners-up at the Morocco 2025 tournament will receive $4 million, while the two semi-finalists are set to earn $2.5 million each. CAF indicated that the increments are intended to enhance the value, competitiveness, and international appeal of Africa’s premier football competition.

“The increase in prize money reflects CAF’s commitment to elevating African football and rewarding excellence on the continent’s most prestigious stage,” the body said in a statement posted on its website.

The Morocco 2025 edition will open with hosts Morocco facing Comoros, kicking off what is expected to be a month-long tournament showcasing some of the continent’s top footballing talent.

Morocco carry a huge weight of expectation into their opening game at the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday as the hosts, with star man Achraf Hakimi returning from injury, aim to see off stiff competition to claim continental glory.

Senegal, reigning champions Ivory Coast, Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and a Nigeria side led by Victor Osimhen are among the biggest rivals for Morocco at the AFCON, which runs into the New Year with the final on January 18.

Morocco, Africa’s best team in the FIFA rankings in 11th place, kick off the tournament on Sunday at 1900 GMT against minnows Comoros at the new 69,000-seat Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

There is huge pressure on the Atlas Lions, semi-finalists at the 2022 World Cup, who come into the Cup of Nations on a world-record run of 18 consecutive victories.

“I have always said the objective is to win this AFCON at home in front of our fans,” coach Walid Regragui insisted on Saturday.

“The country that will have the most difficulty winning the AFCON is Morocco, because of the expectation on us,” he nevertheless warned as they look to claim the title for the first time since 1976.

“The pressure on us is positive, but anything other than victory will be a failure.”

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Hakimi, the African player of the year, says he is ready to take part despite not having played since suffering an ankle injury in early November.

“I feel good,” said Hakimi, although Regragui admitted that the former Real Madrid man may not play against Comoros with further Group A matches to come against Mali and Zambia.

Hakimi added: “I’m not thinking about me as an individual. If I only play one minute and the team wins, then that’s fine.”

They have been good at winning of late — Morocco won the recent Under-20 World Cup and the country’s triumph in the FIFA Arab Cup final against Jordan in Doha this week brought fans onto the streets in celebration.