CAF names all-Cameroonian officials for Nigeria, Mozambique clash

Super Eagles of Nigeria take a team photo before their Africa Cup of Nations match against Uganda. Photo: NFF Media

The Confederation of African Football has appointed an all-Cameroonian team of match officials for Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 Round of 16 tie against Mozambique.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the knockout encounter between the Super Eagles and the Mambas will be played on Monday at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Morocco.

Centre referee Abdou Abdel Mefire, 29, will take charge of the match, making him the youngest referee at the ongoing tournament.

In spite of his age, Mefire has displayed maturity and composure on the continental stage.

He recently officiated the high-intensity group-stage clash between hosts Morocco and Mali.

His handling of key incidents in that match, including decisions reviewed through VAR, earned praise for calmness and accuracy.

Elvis Guy Noupue will serve as the first assistant referee for the encounter.

Noupue is an experienced official who has handled matches at the FIFA World Cup and remains one of Cameroon’s most trusted referees.

The second assistant referee is Carine Atezambong Fomo, a respected female official with vast experience in top-level CAF competitions.

Fomo has officiated major continental fixtures, including high-profile finals, and is widely regarded for consistency and professionalism.

With a blend of youthful energy and seasoned expertise, the Cameroonian officiating team is expected to ensure fairness and discipline.

The appointment underscores CAF’s confidence in Cameroon’s refereeing pedigree for a tense and decisive AFCON 2025 knockout contest.