CAF, teammates, Nigerians hail Ekong after retirement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), fellow Super Eagles’ players and some Nigerians have hailed William Troost-Ekong after his retirement from international football.

On Thursday in an emotional statement on his official X account, Troost-Ekong officially announced that he had decided to retire from international football.

“Every single time I put on that iconic shirt, I thought back to the moment Stephen Keshi gave me my debut,” he wrote.

“Nigeria took me in and trusted me to represent a nation of 230+ million. I have lived my dream.

“To have achieved 83 caps, played in five major tournaments and captained Nigeria is beyond my wildest dreams.

“In adversity, we come together, we hustle, we fight through the pain and rise. It has been fun to play alongside my Nigerian teammates, building something great together but now, it’s the turn of the next generation to continue and write their own story.”

Reacting, Fulham midfielder and Troost-Ekong’s Super Eagles’ teammate, Alex Iwobi said: ” Obviously, his retirement from international football is a sad one because as you all know, he is a big member of the team.

“But at the end of the day, I wish him very well because he has really helped the Super Eagles and helped me as well. I just hope that the next chapter of his life goes well for him. We will all support him.

On how Troost-Ekong is going to be missed and the kind of void his retirement will create in the Nigerian men’s senior national team, Iwobi said: “Of course towards the end of his Nigerian career, he wasn’t playing as much as he would have liked but he was still a big part of our team, his voice, the way he led us and the way he made the togetherness in the team strong, as such, he will be sorely missed as he was a big leader.”

CAF in a report on its official website wrote, hailing the Nigerian central defender for blessing the game of football with his talent.

“His retirement marks the end of an era for Nigeria, a decade in which Troost-Ekong became not only a captain, but a symbol of pride, perseverance and national identity.”

Africa’s football governing body also took to X to praise the former Watford and Udinese centre-back, saying: “Legends remain, in their time and long after it. William Troost-Ekong. It’s been a pleasure, captain.”

The premier African soccer platform, Afro Ballers, wrote on X: “William Troost-Ekong. It’s been a pleasure, captain. After representing the Netherlands at U19 and U20 level, Troost-Ekong chose to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

“Olympic and AFCON medals, a World Cup appearance, and eventually the captain’s armband, he gave nine years of service to the Super Eagles. Legend status secured.”

Nigerian sports journalist and TV presenter, Onyinyechi Ogu Obaroh posted: “The heartbeat in our backline, The roar behind every tackle.

I spoke to you while you carried the hopes of millions on your shoulders and even then, you carried yourself with humility.

“Today you hang your boots not your legacy. Captain William Troost-Ekong.

Leader. Legend.”

Soar Super Eagles posted on X: “William Troost-Ekong has announced his retirement from international football.

A leader, a warrior, and a true Super Eagle. Thank you, Captain.”

Sports Dokitor said: “WILLIAM TROOST EKONG – He led by example, scoring three goals at the last AFCON and won the tournament’s best player. During the Libya debacle, he lead from the front, spoke up and represented the team as a leader.

“During this recent boycott, he led and spoke while his teammates kept quiet and allowed him to do the talking. He’s bridged the gap between Nigerian born players and those raised outside Nigeria.

“He’s been supportive whether he’s called up or not, whether he’s on the pitch or not and that’s how you know a leader. He’s our Captain, Leader and Legend.

“I just hope William Troost Ekong all of a sudden retirement from the National team has nothing to do with him asking for their unpaid bonuses during the qualifiers from the NFF.

“He stood and represented the Super Eagles on and off the pitch and deserves a better send forth than this, for a player who is still actively playing football. The very least is at least after the AFCON, this announcement today is so shady.”

The Super Eagles’ X admin wrote: “Naija will miss you @WTroostEkong , thank you for your service to the Nation skippo!.”