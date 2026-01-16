Carrick given Manchester derby baptism of fire, Frank in the firing line

(FILES) Manchester United's English caretaker manager Michael Carrick gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 2, 2021. - Former Manchester United star Michael Carrick is aiming to cap his remarkable first season as a manager by leading Middlesbrough into the Premier League. Carrick's side travel to Coventry for the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals on Sunday. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

(FILES) Manchester United's English caretaker manager Michael Carrick gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on December 2, 2021. - Former Manchester United star Michael Carrick is aiming to cap his remarkable first season as a manager by leading Middlesbrough into the Premier League. Carrick's side travel to Coventry for the first leg of the Championship play-off semi-finals on Sunday. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Michael Carrick has the chance to make a fine first impression on his short-term stint as Manchester United manager by derailing local rivals Manchester City‘s Premier League title challenge on Saturday.

City, meanwhile, have the chance to cut the gap on leaders Arsenal to three points at Old Trafford, while United need the points to boost their chances of Champions League football next season.

At the other end of the table, Tottenham’s Thomas Frank and West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo are fighting to save their jobs as the sides clash in a London derby.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the weekend action:

Carrick meets challenge ‘head on’

Carrick faces a baptism of fire with the Premier League’s top two the opponents for his first two matches in charge of United.

“It’s what we live for (big games) – some are more challenging than others but it’s why we are here. So we’ll go for it head on,” said Carrick.

Before a daunting trip to Arsenal next weekend, the former United and England midfielder has the chance to galvanise a season at risk of coming completely off the rails.

An FA Cup exit to Brighton last weekend followed a run of just one win in six league games for United either side of Ruben Amorim’s dismissal.

The Red Devils, however, remain well in contention for a place in next season’s Champions League, just three points adrift of fourth-placed Liverpool.

Carrick was unbeaten in a previous three-game interim spell at United after the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.

Since then he gained far more managerial experience at second-tier Middlesbrough, but was sacked in June for failing to achieve promotion to the Premier League.

“I understand the job, what it entails and the responsibility of it,” added Carrick. “Now I feel in a strong place to move forward and, hopefully, be successful here.”

Jobs on the line

Both Frank and Nuno have defied speculation over their futures to remain in charge for Saturday’s clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have won just four of their last 17 games in all competitions to slip to 14th in the Premier League and bow out of both domestic cups.

Frank is on the brink of joining a long list of managers who have failed to make the grade in north London, including Nuno, who lasted just 17 games as Tottenham boss in 2021.

The Portuguese coach, already sacked once this season by Nottingham Forest, has managed just two wins in 16 Premier League games since joining the Hammers in September.

West Ham desperately need a quick upturn in results as they sit seven points adrift of safety in 18th place,

Can Arsenal fell Forest?

Top of both the Premier League and Champions League, the Gunners are on course for an unprecedented quadruple after FA and League Cup victories this week.

But Mikel Arteta’s men must overcome a poor record at the City Ground against a Forest side keen to make amends to their furious manager.

Arsenal have won in just one of their last five visits to Nottingham.

Forest were dumped out of the FA Cup by second-tier Wrexham on penalties last weekend, sparking an outburst from Sean Dyche.

“It’s unacceptable to me, but it’s unacceptable to the badge as well,” he said of his side’s first-half performance left them battling back from 2-0 down before drawing 3-3.

Fixtures (all times GMT)

Saturday

Manchester United v Manchester City (1230), Sunderland v Crystal Palace, Tottenham v West Ham, Liverpool v Burnley, Leeds v Fulham, Chelsea v Brentford (all 1500), Nottingham Forest v Arsenal (1730)

Sunday

Wolves v Newcastle (1400), Aston Villa v Everton (1630)

Monday

Brighton v Bournemouth (2000).