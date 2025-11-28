Champions, Bayelsa Queens beat Edo Queens in dramatic opener

THE 2025/26 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership season commenced with an action-packed Matchday One that produced goals, late drama, and early statements across nine centres nationwide.

The curtain-raiser at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa lived up to its billing as defending champions Bayelsa Queens claimed a dramatic 3–2 victory over 2024 champions Edo Queens.

Rebecca Adegbemile handed Edo Queens the lead in the 23rd minute, but Kindness Ifeanyi restored parity for the hosts before the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Janet Akekerowei fired Bayelsa Queens in front, only for Adanna Nwachukwu to level for the visitors late on.

With the game poised for a draw, Blessing Ilivieda struck a stoppage-time winner to seal the points for the Prosperity Girls.

In Makurdi, Adamawa Queens enjoyed a positive start to their campaign, defeating league debutants Pacesetter Queens 2–0 through goals from Ifeoma Damian and Mary Sunday.

Heartland Queens mounted a spirited comeback in Owerri, overturning Amarachi Okoronkwo’s opener to beat Ekiti Queens 2–1 courtesy of second-half strikes from Chizoba Johnson and Emmanuella James.

In Abuja, Naija Ratels were held to a goalless draw by Ibom Angels, despite a dominant spell of possession from the home side.

Last season’s runners-up Nasarawa Amazons opened their title push with a 2–1 comeback win over Dannaz Ladies. After Nora Davies put the visitors in front, Olushola Shobowale and Hembafan Ayatsea scored in quick succession to turn the game around.

In Iyamho, Abia Angels battled to a 2–2 draw with Confluence Queens, with Mary Akosile and Blessing Sunday scoring for the hosts, while Funmilayo Adefuye and Blessing Okon ensured the visitors left with a point.

In Akure, FC Robo Queens secured a valuable 1–0 away victory over Sunshine Queens, thanks to a decisive strike from Marvellous Oladuni.

At the Onikan in Lagos, Dannaz Ladies edged Osun Babes 3–2 in a five-goal thriller. Fatima Solaty, Korie Ulumma and Ajoke Akinbo found the net for the hosts, while Sharon Shomuyiwa and Robiat Taofeeq scored for the visitors.

In Umuahia, league newcomers Ahudiyannem Queens were held to a 0–0 draw by Remo Stars Ladies, closing out an eventful opening midweek.