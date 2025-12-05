Champions Napoli continue title defence with visit to Juve

Napoli's Belgian forward #11 Romelu Lukaku (centre R) runs with the ball during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Empoli FC at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples on April 14, 2025. Napoli's Uruguayan defender #17 Mathias Olivera fights for the ball with Empoli's Italian forward #99 Sebastiano Esposito (Photo by CARLO HERMANN / AFP)

Napoli have a chance to strike a blow against Juventus as the two great Serie A rivals face off on Sunday in another episode of Europe’s tightest league title race.

Reigning champions Napoli trail current table-toppers AC Milan on goal difference and will have the chance to take the sole lead of the division for at least a day, with their closest rivals at Torino on Monday.

And there is no one else Napoli would rather beat to take top spot than Juventus, who more than any other club symbolise the hegemony of northern Italy over the country’s football.

Napoli are in the unusual position of being above Juve in the pecking order, as winners of two of the last three league titles and the key rivals to the country’s other dominant team of the past few seasons — Inter Milan.

But coach Antonio Conte, a Juve icon as both player and in the dugout, insisted “it’s just one match” after his team squeezed into the Italian Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday.

“There are three points available for both us and them… both teams will try to take them home,” Conte said.

Juve have been floundering ever since winning their last Scudetto during the coronavirus pandemic, with underwhelming performances on the field and scandals off it leaving them behind Napoli and the Milan giants.

They are on their third manager of 2025 with Luciano Spalletti replacing Igor Tudor at the end of October, and sit five points behind Napoli in seventh.

Spalletti will have to do without Dusan Vlahovic until March due to a groin injury suffered last weekend, with Italy centre-back Federico Gatti requiring knee surgery after damaging his meniscus in Tuesday’s cup win over Udinese.

Conte is also without a host of players, with midfielder Stanislav Lobotka joining the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Andre-Frank Anguissa out of action.

But his team have demonstrated character in big matches, as they did in last weekend’s tight win at Roma, who alongside Inter are just one point off the pace.

Roma take on Cagliari on Sunday while at the San Siro Inter face tricky opposition in the shape of high-flying Como, who are a further three points back in fifth and on an 11-match unbeaten run.

Player to watch: Nico Paz

Argentine starlet Paz has been bolstering his reputation as one of the most exciting young players in Europe and he will have the chance to shine on a big stage at the San Siro on Saturday.

The 21-year-old has already score five goals and set up as many this season and he has been the driving force behind nouveau riche Como’s rise from promoted minnows to contenders in Italy’s top flight.

Como’s highest ever finish in the top flight was seventh way back in 1950, and the way Cesc Fabregas’ team have progressed since gaining promotion last year they could very well top that come May.

Paz’s sparkling assist for Alberto Moreno during last weekend’s 2-0 win over Sassuolo led to the former Liverpool defender declaring him “El Mago”, or the magician.

Key stat

5 – the number of points that separate Milan and Napoli from Juventus.

Fixtures (times GMT)

Saturday

Sassuolo v Fiorentina (1400), Inter Milan v Como (1700), Verona v Atalanta (1945)

Sunday

Cremonese v Lecce (1130), Cagliari v Roma (1400), Lazio v Bologna (1700), Napoli v Juventus (1945)

Monday

Pisa v Parma (1400), Udinese v Genoa (1700), Torino v AC Milan (1945)