Chelsea reach League Cup semis to ease pressure on Maresca

Chelsea's Portuguese midfielder #07 Pedro Neto (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring their second goal during the English League Cup quarter-final football match between Cardiff City and Chelsea at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, south Wales on December 16, 2025.

Chelsea provided support for unsettled boss Enzo Maresca as they survived a scare from third-tier Cardiff to reach the League Cup semi-finals with a 3-1 win on Tuesday.

Maresca’s side took the lead thanks to Alejandro Garnacho’s strike early in the second half of the quarter-final in the Welsh capital.

Chelsea were pushed hard by the gritty League One leaders, who equalised through David Turnbull’s thumping header.

But the Blues delivered a welcome tonic for Maresca after his recent outburst, as Pedro Neto and Garnacho struck in the closing stages.

When Maresca faced the media on Monday, the Italian refused to clarify his explosive claim after Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton that the previous 48 hours had been his worst at Stamford Bridge because he and his team lacked “support” from “many people”.

Maresca’s rant had fuelled speculation he was criticising the club’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali and sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

It has been suggested that Maresca was unhappy with the failure of Chelsea’s hierarchy to publicly support him amid criticism of his rotation policy during the team’s recent dip in form.

The victory over Cardiff was only their second in six games in all competitions.

Maresca, who led the Blues to Club World Cup and UEFA Conference League glory earlier this year, pointedly said he was focused on beating Cardiff to secure Chelsea’s “third semi-final in 18 months since I joined the club”.

– Immediate impact –

Chelsea, eight points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, are bidding to win the League Cup for the first time since 2015.

Prioritising Saturday’s Premier League trip to Newcastle, Maresca made 11 changes, with Cole Palmer rested and Moises Caicedo returning from suspension.

Callum Robinson had scored five goals in his three Premier League appearances against Chelsea, but the Cardiff striker wasted an early chance with a header that looped straight at Filip Jorgensen.

Jorgensen saved from Turnbull moments later as fired-up Cardiff fed off the febrile atmosphere from the sell-out 33,000 crowd.

Chelsea struggled to match Cardiff’s intensity and when they did create a chance from Caicedo’s pass to Marc Guiu, the forward’s drive was well saved by Nathan Trott.

Maresca’s men were creaking at the back and nearly fell behind as Isaak Davies’s cross deflected off Caicedo, forcing Jorgensen to make a superb stop.

Maresca’s worst 48 hours had been followed by one of his most forgettable 45 minutes, but he turned the tide by sending on Garnacho and Joao Pedro at the interval.

Garnacho made an immediate impact as he put Chelsea ahead in the 57th minute.

Dylan Lawlor’s woeful pass was intercepted by Facundo Buonanotte who raced into the Cardiff area before slipping a pass to Garnacho, who kept his composure for a clinical finish.

Chelsea lost their lead in the 75th minute. Perry Ng whipped his cross into the Chelsea area and Turnbull punished sloppy marking with a powerful header from 10 yards.

Chelsea responded emphatically in the 82nd minute when Neto took Joao Pedro’s pass and drilled a low deflected strike into the far corner.

Garnacho put the seal on Chelsea’s victory in stoppage-time, lifting a deft finish over Trott after surging into the area.

In Wednesday’s quarter-final action, Manchester City host Brentford and Newcastle face Fulham, while Arsenal meet Crystal Palace on December 23.