‘Chosen’ Mbappe on way to making Real Madrid history like Ronaldo – Alonso

French superstar Kylian Mbappe is close to making history at Real Madrid like his idol Cristiano Ronaldo, said his coach Xabi Alonso on Saturday.

After finishing last season in top form and starting the current campaign superbly, Mbappe has netted 55 goals with Real Madrid in 2025 and is just four away from matching the record set in 2013 by Ronaldo of 59, as the club’s top scorer in a calendar year.

Mbappe has been increasingly compared to all-time top Madrid goalscorer Ronaldo by the Spanish press for his growing influence and ability to rack up goals.

“Kylian is on his way to making history at Real Madrid like Cristiano did. Not just because of the importance he has in the team, but also because of the ambition he conveys and the number of goals he scores,” Alonso told a news conference.

“Kylian is one of the chosen ones. He has this desire within him not just to do things well, but also to have a positive influence on others. This is something he shares with Cristiano — this contagious ambition that inspires the rest of the team.”

Winning the European Golden Shoe and La Liga’s top scorer award last season with 31 goals, Mbappe is currently operating at an even higher level, with 16 goals scored in 15 matches played, and nine in five Champions League games.

As a child Mbappe admitted he had posters of Ronaldo on his bedroom walls and he can take a step closer to Ronaldo’s record when Celta Vigo visit the Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga.

Real Madrid face Erling Haaland’s Manchester City in the Champions League on December 10 before league games against Alaves and Sevilla, giving Mbappe four matches to catch Ronaldo.

Portugal international Ronaldo scored 450 goals in 438 matches for Real Madrid, with Mbappe currently on 69 goals in 79 games since joining from Paris Saint-Germain in 2024.