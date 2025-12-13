Davies return threatens to make brilliant Bayern even better

With 13 games played, Bayern Munich are already eight points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and look set to welcome back lightning-fast wing-back Alphonso Davies this weekend.

Davies came off the bench at the end of Bayern’s 3-1 home Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

Included in the squad for Sunday’s home clash with rock-bottom Mainz, the Canada captain is in line to play his first Bundesliga match since tearing his ACL on international duty in March.

Bayern’s blockbusting form — the German giants have dropped just two points in the Bundesliga this season — means coach Vincent Kompany can afford to ease Davies back into the starting XI.

Writing on social media after the match, Davies said: “Good to be back doing what I love the most.”

Officially a wing-back, the 25-year-old regularly bombs forward and is a constant threat up front.

In defence, Davies’ blinding speed allows the club to play an even higher line — Kompany’s preferred system — with the Canadian often seen chasing down and snuffing out potential counter threats.

Some players miss a year or more with ACL injuries but Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich on Tuesday credited Davies hard work during rehab for his swift return.

“It was a difficult time for him, but he’s always brought positive energy. The way he went through his rehab was exemplary and outstanding,” Kimmich said.

“He gives us a lot on and off the pitch.”

Bayern received further good news on Wednesday with Jamal Musiala on track for a January return, most likely in a friendly against Red Bull Salzburg before the season restarts.

With long-term absentee Hiroki Ito also getting minutes, Bayern will be able to rotate more as they juggle league, cup and European commitments.

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl said the returnees meant Bayern would be unlikely to bring in anyone during the January transfer window.

“More players are coming back. Our transfers are coming from within,” Eberl said Tuesday, adding “we’ll essentially have three new signings”.

Sunday’s opponents Mainz have won just one match all season and sit five points from safety.

Appointed this week, former Union Berlin coach Urs Fischer will make his league debut in the dugout on Sunday.

Fischer did wonders at Union, taking the club to the top flight and a shock Champions League qualification.

At Mainz, his first point of call will be to steady the ship and drag the club off the bottom of the table.

One to watch: Said El Mala (Cologne)

Playing his first season in the Bundesliga, Cologne’s teenage winger Said El Mala has already shown he belongs at the top level.

Called up to the Germany squad in November, El Mala has five goals and two assists in his past eight league games.

El Mala’s speed and finishing will be crucial on Sunday when Cologne play away at bitter derby rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen coach Kasper Hjulmand said Friday his side are well aware of the threat El Mala poses, particularly on the counter.

“Super player. Very fast in transitions. El Mala has been doing very well,” Hjulmand said.

“We need to play our own game and press very fast — we know the qualities El Mala and Cologne’s other forwards have.”

Key stats

49 – Bayern have scored more goals than any other team in Europe’s top five leagues.

10 – Last week’s hat-trick against Stuttgart was Harry Kane’s 10th in the Bundesliga.

1 – Mainz’s solitary league win this season came back in September.

Fixtures (1430 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Union Berlin v RB Leipzig (1930)

Saturday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Augsburg, Borussia Moenchengladbach v Wolfsburg, St Pauli v Heidenheim, Hoffenheim v Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne (1730)

Sunday

Freiburg v Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich v Mainz (1630), Werder Bremen v Stuttgart (1830).