FG backs Super Eagles ahead of Morocco clash

Super Eagles players come together in a huddle before their AFCON 2025 match against Tanzania.

The Federal Government has assured the Super Eagles of Nigeria of the full support of the nation as the team prepares to face Morocco in the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In a goodwill message signed on Wednesday by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government praised the team’s performance at the tournament, describing their journey so far as inspiring and worthy of national pride.

“You have shown discipline, courage, and belief, reminding us why the Super Eagles remain one of Africa’s most respected teams,” the minister said.

The Super Eagles booked their place in the semifinals after a convincing 2–0 victory over Algeria in the quarterfinals. Before that, Nigeria recorded an emphatic 4–0 win against Mozambique in the round of 16, a result that underlined the team’s attacking strength and defensive discipline.

Nigeria’s journey to the last four has been marked by steady improvement, strong teamwork and determination, with the players showing confidence and unity at every stage of the competition.

The minister reminded the team of Nigeria’s proud football history, noting that past AFCON successes were built on teamwork, confidence and fighting spirit.

“You have been here before. You know what it takes to win at this level,” Idris said.

He stressed that the Super Eagles would not be alone as they step onto the pitch against Morocco, adding that millions of Nigerians are standing firmly behind them.

Idris urged the players to remain focused, trust one another and give their best from the first whistle to the final whistle.

“Play with the confidence of champions, the unity of brothers, and hunger. Know your history and your worth,” he charged.

Expressing confidence in the team’s ability to go further in the tournament, the minister said the Super Eagles had earned their place in the semifinals.

“Tonight, go out there and write another proud chapter in our football story. Play with heart. Play with pride. Play for Nigeria,” he added.

The message ended with prayers for the team and the country as Nigerians look forward to the semifinal clash with Morocco.