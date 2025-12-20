FIFA Best XI ‘a joke’ rages Flick over Raphinha snub

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick raged against Raphinha’s omission from FIFA’s team of the year, labelling the world football governing body’s ‘The Best Men’s XI’ a joke on Saturday.

The Brazilian was essential on the left wing for the the Catalan giants as they won a domestic treble last season.

However the 29-year-old was not chosen as part of the dream line-up, voted for by national team coaches, captains, journalists and fans, behind players including Chelsea’s Cole Palmer and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham.

“This FIFA Best XI players is a joke, really a joke,” Flick told a news conference, after the award ceremony earlier this week.

“When I see there is no Raphinha in the side, it’s unbelievable.”

Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League in the semi-finals by Inter Milan, with Raphinha finishing as the competition’s joint-top scorer with 13, and the top assist provider with seven.

Flick said Raphinha had “the best (goal contributions) in the Champions League”.

“When you see the matches he played, how many goals he scored, assists he has, it’s unbelievable. More, it’s influence (he had on) the team. This is really not fair to him,” continued the German coach.

“For me it’s a joke, I cannot believe he’s not in the best XI because after this season he deserved it, it’s unbelievable.”

Raphinha’s return from injury has helped Barcelona return to form in recent weeks after a shaky start to the campaign.

The champions are top of La Liga and visit Villarreal on Sunday, looking to protect their lead after Real Madrid, second, host Sevilla on Saturday.

Barca will be without key playmaker Pedri Gonzalez, Flick explained.

“He’s not available, I’m not happy about this but it’s part of football,” said the coach.

“He’s injured but I think for the next game he’s ready (against Espanyol on January 3).

“He had a problem with the hamstrings and we take care (regarding that), the risk is too high. Maybe he could play but it’s too high, and if something happens he’s out for two months.”