‘FIFA PASS’ debuts to ease fans’ passage to U.S. for Mundial 

WORLD football governing body, FIFA and the United States have designed a programme to ease the process of securing entry visas to the U.S. for fans with match tickets.

The process will aid fans to get prioritised U.S. visa appointments for travel to the United States for the 2026 World Cup, FIFA said in a statement made available to The Guardian yesterday.

Led by the U.S. Department of State, the initiative, tagged FIFA Priority Appointment Scheduling System (FIFA PASS), gives ticket holders access to priority visa interview appointments ahead of the tournament.

Eleven U.S. cities will host 78 matches throughout the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup along with three cities in Mexico and two cities in Canada.

The U.S. Department of State unveiled the FIFA PASS during a landmark event at the White House attended by American President Donald Trump, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, the White House Task Force and Infantino, yesterday.

The announcement represents a major milestone in the build-up to the FIFA World Cup, underscoring the close collaboration between FIFA and the White House Task Force in delivering a truly groundbreaking global event.

Following the announcement, Infantino said: “America welcomes the World. We have always said that this will be the greatest and most inclusive FIFA World Cup in history – and the FIFA PASS service is a very concrete example of that.

“I extend my sincere gratitude to the President of the United States Donald J. Trump, Vice President JD Vance, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Executive Director Andrew Giuliani and the White House Task Force for their incredible support.”

The United States is set to welcome fans from around the world on an unprecedented scale, and we are preparing to ensure that football unites the world when the tournament kicks off in North America next June.”

Also speaking on the development, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said: “The United States is offering prioritised appointments so that FIFA World Cup fans can complete their visa interviews and show that they qualify. The kick-off is coming up, so now is the time to apply. We’re honored to host the greatest and safest World Cup in history.”

Over six million tickets will be available for the FIFA World Cup 2026 to be held across 16 host cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

FIFA advised fans in countries with available interview appointments who need a U.S. visa to “apply with immediate effect at FIFA World Cup 2026 – United States Department of State,” adding that further information regarding the FIFA PASS will be shared with ticket holders in early 2026.

It added that fans from countries in the Visa Waiver Programme (VWP) may be eligible to apply for visa waiver travel through the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (or ESTA).