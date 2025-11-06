Flick holding firm on Barca high line despite defensive woes

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick vowed to stick with a high defensive line despite struggles at the back as the champions travel to face Celta Vigo on Sunday in La Liga.

The Catalan giants were sliced open several times by Club Brugge in a thrilling 3-3 Champions League draw on Wednesday as the Belgians capitalised on Barca’s unbending strategy.

Last season Flick’s side won a domestic treble with the same thrilling approach where they took risks and mostly prevailed, but it is proving increasingly hard for them to maintain.

Barca trail La Liga leaders Real Madrid by five points and lost the Clasico to Xabi Alonso’s side in late October.

Down in 11th in the Champions League standings, last season’s semi-finalists needed to come from behind on three occasions to rescue a draw against Brugge.

Flick said his team would not abandon their approach, even though opponents have worked out how to get in behind Barca’s back-line with alarming regularity.

“We can (play a) low block and defend in the final third, or we go on our way, our philosophy, how we want to do it, and make things much better,” said Flick on Wednesday.

“We have struggled a little bit, we don’t have the confidence. Of course we can speak about changing everything, but I am not a coach to change this, because we want to play like our DNA is.

“We don’t want to defend in a low block and then make some transition to win 1-0.”

Barcelona have been riddled with injuries this season which Flick believes is part of the reason his team are not at their best.

With his high-intensity approach if players are missing then those left to bear the lion’s share of the minutes are not fresh and at their best in terms of pressing, which is vital to the system’s success.

“Everyone has to be… in the right position, from that position he has to make pressure,” said Flick, explaining the defence itself is not to blame if others in front are not doing their jobs.

“We don’t win duels in midfield so it’s not easy for the back line to defend (against) these fast players…

“We think we can maybe play on another level after the (international) break when Raphinha comes back, Joan Garcia comes back, Pedri comes back.”

That trio are set to miss the visit to face Celta, where Barcelona have struggled in recent years. They have won just two of their last 10 league matches away at Balaidos.

Flick pledged his team would defend better in this campaign but thus far that ambition has failed to come to fruition.

Losing veteran Inigo Martinez in the summer has been a factor, while he has not settled on a first-choice centre-back pairing.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong said the team was failing defensively for several reasons.

“We are a bit weak on counter-attacks, tracking (runners), how we’re positioned at the back, it’s a bit of everything,” said the Dutchman.

Barcelona’s other problem in recent weeks has been the form of teenage star Lamine Yamal after a groin issue.

The winger was back to his best against Brugge, scoring a brilliant goal among other vital contributions.

Last season the 18-year-old was able to frequently dig Barca out of difficult situations.

“I’m happy that Lamine is back on this level, but… we don’t know what (the injury) will be like tomorrow, or next Sunday,” warned Flick, uncertain whether the winger can be relied on to save the day if Barca’s defensive set-up lets them down again.

Key stats

0 – clean sheets for Barca in their last six league games

6 – assists provided by Getafe’s Luis Milla, no player in Europe’s top five leagues has more

11 – Atletico Madrid have taken the lead in every La Liga match they have played so far

Fixtures

Friday (all times GMT)

Elche v Real Sociedad (2000)

Saturday

Girona v Alaves (1300), Sevilla v Osasuna (1515), Atletico Madrid v Levante (1730), Espanyol v Villarreal (2000)

Sunday

Athletic Bilbao v Real Oviedo (1300), Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (1515), Mallorca v Getafe, Valencia v Real Betis (both 1730), Celta Vigo v Barcelona (2000)