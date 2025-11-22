Frank makes north London derby admission as Tottenham boss prepares for ‘madhouse’

THOMAS Frank admitted both he and Mikel Arteta might have to accept a ‘madhouse’ north London derby against their wishes, reports standard.co.uk.

Tottenham’s clashes with Arsenal have consistently thrown up plenty of entertainment, with goals at both ends of the pitch and a regularly supply of talking points.

Frank has brought more calm to Spurs this season, focusing on stability at the back, while Arsenal have the best defensive record in the Premier League.

However, Frank is expecting there to be more chaos than he would ordinarily like when Spurs travel to face the Gunners tomorrow.

“The interesting thing is that probably both Mikel and I would like a little bit more control, but it will probably be a madhouse and very, very enjoyable to watch for the outside people or fans,” Frank said.

“I expect a difficult game of course, but a game that can go anywhere and anything can happen in games like that. Everything also evens out a little bit more because it’s so competitive and the atmosphere in the stadium.

“It doesn’t matter if we play away or at home, it is intense, so, looking forward to it.”

Spurs have the best record away from home in the league this season, showing their best form when they are not expected to dominate the ball and take the game to the opposition.

If Spurs are to snap a three-match losing streak against Arsenal and win at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League for the first time since 2010, the expectation is that it will come with a performance centred on structure and maximising set-pieces.

However, Frank insisted Spurs will not make the short trip across north London just looking to contain.

“Definitely embrace controlled chaos or chaos we like to create if that makes sense, because chaos can also be good,” Frank said.

“It can also be too disruptive or too fixed and too stop-start, so we need a bit of chaos and chaos can be transitions, high-pressure and set-piece second phases and all them areas are of course areas we would like to exploit if we can.”

“By the way, we will never go for a 0-0. It maybe will end 0-0 but we will always try to win. Always, always, always.”