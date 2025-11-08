Griezmann double earns Atletico battling win over Levante

Atletico Madrid's French forward #07 Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and RCD Mallorca, at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on November 25, 2023. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench and struck twice for Atletico Madrid to help his side beat Levante 3-1 in La Liga on Saturday.

The Rojiblancos moved provisionally third above Villarreal, who visit Espanyol later on hoping to go second with a victory.

La Liga leaders Real Madrid travel across the capital to face Rayo Vallecano on Sunday while champions Barcelona are at Celta Vigo.

Atletico continued their run of good results in La Liga thanks to veteran forward Griezmann’s second-half impact in what was a hard-fought triumph.

Adrian de la Fuente’s own goal sent the hosts ahead at the Metropolitano stadium but Levante levelled through Manu Sanchez.

All-time Atletico top scorer Griezmann came on after an hour and hit a brace to earn his side all three points.

“It’s hard for us to find solutions (in matches) sometimes, but those of us who come on from the bench are always bringing a boost,” Griezmann told Movistar.

“Teams that go far in all competitions do that because they have (good depth), and we all have to be ready, those who start and those who are on the bench.”

Griezmann has started just one of Atletico’s last five matches across all competitions, with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth often preferred up front by coach Diego Simeone.

“I prefer to play, in the end when you’re a player you want to play… but I accept it, I am a professional and I have to continue like this to support my team-mates,” added Griezmann.

Atletico have taken the lead in every league game they have played this season and went ahead in the 12th minute against Levante.

Pablo Barrios’ cross-shot from the right was pushed away by visiting goalkeeper Mathew Ryan but straight into helpless team-mate De la Fuente and into the net.

Levante pulled level in the 21st minute as Atletico were caught napping at a corner. Sanchez nodded home at the back post after he was left completely unmarked, to become the first player to score against Simeone’s side in four league matches.

The coach sent on Atletico talisman Griezmann just after the hour mark and the 34-year-old made an impact 28 seconds later.

Griezmann tapped home from close range after Marcos Llorente cut the ball back for him to give Atletico the lead once more.

It was the fastest goal by a substitute in La Liga in the past decade.

– No reward –

Goduine Koyalipou came close to an equaliser for Levante but Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a fine save to keep out his header.

Griezmann grabbed his second with 10 minutes remaining after Ryan denied Julian Alvarez but the loose ball sat up nicely for the French forward to lunge in and turn over the line.

Levante’s Carlos Alvarez curled home a low free-kick in stoppage time but the goal was ruled out for offside against Matias Moreno who tried to kick it just in front of Oblak.

Despite their good performance Levante are 17th and at danger of dropping into the relegation zone, with the three teams below them playing on Sunday.

“We competed the best we can, and it’s a pity we didn’t get a reward for our performance in terms of points,” said Levante coach Julian Calero.