Gyokeres Ends Goal Drought to Send Arsenal to Premier League Summit

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said his side have to learn to kill games off while they are winning after reclaiming top spot in the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Everton.

Viktor Gyokeres scored the only goal from the penalty spot to register his first goal since November 1 as the Gunners moved two points clear of Manchester City.

But after needing a stoppage-time own goal to beat bottom-of-the-table Wolves last weekend, Arteta was again made to sweat for the 96 minutes on Merseyside against a depleted Everton.

The Toffees rarely threatened, but had strong appeals for a penalty themselves turned down in the second half when William Saliba caught Thierno Barry.

“The margin should have been bigger,” said Arteta. “We have to learn while we are winning.”

It is the third time in four years that Arteta’s men will top the table on Christmas Day.

However, on the previous two occasions they were reeled in by a rampant City.

Pep Guardiola’s men have won seven consecutive games in all competitions to whittle down what was a seven-point gap at the top.

Arteta, though, praised the consistency of his players to continue pushing for a first league title in 22 years.

“It gives me belief and confidence the performances and consistency of the team,” Arteta told AFP. “That is very difficult to do in this league and that means the team is constantly there.”

Everton missed the goalscoring threat of the injured Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Iliman Ndiaye, who has departed for the Africa Cup of Nations.

David Moyes again bemoaned his lack of a striker as they failed to score despite a spirited display.

“You can play a well as you like and do good things but we need to get some goals,” said Moyes.

“We’ve not had goals in the last two games, which is the bit that’s been missing really.

“We done a lot of things, the players effort, the spirit. Everything you’d want them to do they did tonight. It was just a bit of quality or trying to hurt Arsenal a bit more.”