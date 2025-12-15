Haaland, Mbappe, Kane top Europe’s scoring chart after weekend matches

Europe’s leading football leagues witnessed renewed focus on individual scoring races after the latest round of weekend matches, with Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane emerging as early front-runners in their respective competitions.

In the English Premier League, Manchester City’s Haaland continues to lead the scoring chart with 17 goals, maintaining a clear advantage over his closest challengers. Brentford forward Igor Thiago follows with 11 goals, while a group of players are tied on seven goals, including Liverpool’s Hugo Ekitike, City’s Phil Foden, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta and Brighton’s Danny Welbeck. Manchester United’s Bryan Mbeumo, Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo are among those with six goals.

In Spain’s La Liga, Real Madrid forward Mbappe also tops the chart with 17 goals after the weekend fixtures. Barcelona’s Ferran Torres is next with 11 goals, while Vedat Muriqi of Real Mallorca has nine. Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has scored eight, with Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez on seven. Several players are level on six goals, including Levante’s Etta Eyong, Real Betis’ Hernandez, Elche’s Lucas Boye Mir, Villarreal’s Alberto Moleiro, and Barcelona trio Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

France’s Ligue 1 has Marseille’s Mason Greenwood leading the scoring list with 11 goals. Rennes’ Arnaud Lepaul and Strasbourg’s Panichelli are joint second with nine goals each. Lens striker Odsonne Edouard has seven, while a cluster of players, including Brest’s Romain Del Castillo, Nice’s Sofiane Diop and Paris FC’s Kebbal, are on six goals.

In Italy’s Serie A, Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez heads the chart with eight goals. AC Milan’s Christian Pulisic follows closely with seven, while Inter’s Hakan Calhanoglu and Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini have six goals each. A group of players, including Rafael Leao of AC Milan and Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, are tied on five goals.

Germany’s Bundesliga has Bayern Munich forward Harry Kane as the most prolific scorer so far, with 18 goals after the weekend’s matches. Jonathan Burkardt of Eintracht Frankfurt and Stuttgart’s Deniz Undav are next with eight goals each. Bayern’s Leroy Diaz and Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Tabakovic have seven, while several others, including Michael Olise of Bayern Munich, are on six goals.

With the season progressing, the early scoring trends underline the influence of established stars and emerging attackers across Europe, as clubs continue to rely on their leading forwards to shape league positions in the months ahead.