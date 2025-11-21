Howe says Newcastle need more from record signing Woltemade

Eddie Howe says that Newcastle need more from record signing Nick Woltemade as they attempt to kick-start their season in the Premier League.

The Magpies return to action against Manchester City on Saturday sitting 14th in the table, with their domestic form in stark contrast to their impressive performances in the Champions League.

Germany international Woltemade, a £69 million ($90 million) summer signing from Stuttgart, scored five times in his first eight appearances in all competitions for the club.

The 23-year-old has managed just one in his past six games for Newcastle but scored three goals in World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg and Slovakia during the recent international break.

“Considering the lack of training time we’ve had with him, I think he’s done really, really well and he’s tried to implement as well as he can what we’ve asked him to do,” Howe told reporters on Friday.

“He started off really well in terms of goals. I think those goals in the international break will do him the world of good as well.

“Confidence is everything to a centre-forward, so I think he can be really pleased with himself. But we have to demand more and we need more from him in the sense that he’s the focal point of the team.”

Fellow forward Yoane Wissa, who also arrived in the summer transfer window for £55 million, has yet to kick a ball for Newcastle after suffering a knee injury, putting increased pressure on Woltemade.