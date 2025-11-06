Kante returns as France seek to clinch World Cup berth

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 11, 2019, France's midfielder N'Golo Kante arrives at the French national football team training base in Clairefontaine en Yvelines, as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming qualification Euro-2020 football matches against Moladavia and Albania. - Chelsea and France midfielder N'Golo Kante has filed a criminal complaint accusing one of his former agents of fraud and attempted fraud, Paris prosecutors said on November 28, 2019. The complaint, originally reported by L'Equipe sports newspaper, also alleges breach of trust and the illegal practising of the profession of agent. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)

Saudi Arabia-based veteran N’Golo Kante returned to the France squad to reinforce the injury-hit midfield for the World Cup qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Victory over Ukraine on November 13 at the Parc des Princes would ensure France’s qualification for the tournament in North America.

If they fail, Les Bleus will have another opportunity against Azerbaijan in Baku on November 16.

With Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and AC Milan’s Adrien Rabiot both injured, coach Didier Deschamps recalled the 34-year-old Kante, who plays for Al-Ittihad, as a midfield option.

The former Premier League winner with Chelsea and Leicester has 64 caps, but his last France appearance was against Israel in a Nations League group game on November 14, 2024.

Warren Zaire-Emery of Paris Saint-Germain has also been recalled in midfield. The 19-year-old was demoted to the Paris Saint-Germain under-21s after a poor start to the season but with injuries to Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue, he returned to the first team and has re-discovered his form.

In the absence of Doue and Dembele, Deschamps has also made changes in more attacking positions, recalling Manchester City’s Rayan Cherki and Tottenham’s Randal Kolo Muani.

Cherki scored on his debut in a Nations League semi-final loss to Spain in June but missed the first set of autumn internationals due to injury.

Kolo Muani is recalled after his promotion to the starting lineup at Spurs. He is the second-highest international scorer in the squad with nine France goals behind Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe, who has hit 53 in his 93 appearances.

Even without Doue and Dembele, there are four PSG players in the squad. Deschamps has picked only two players from elsewhere in Ligue 1: backup goalkeeper Brice Samba of Rennes and forward Maghnes Akliouche of Monaco.

Goalkeepers: Lucas Chevalier (Paris Saint-Gerain), Mike Maignan (AC Milan/ITA), Brice Samba (Rennes)

Defenders: Lucas Digne (Aston Villa/ENG), Malo Gusto (Chelsea/ENG), Lucas Hernandez (PSG), Theo Hernandez (Al Hilal/KSA), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool/ENG), Jules Kounde (Barcelone/ESP), William Saliba (Arsenal/ENG), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich/GER)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid/ESP), N’Golo Kante (Al Ittihad/KSA), Manu Kone (Rome/ITA), Michael Olise (Bayern Munich/GER), Warren Zaïre-Emery (PSG)

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche (Monaco), Bradley Barcola (PSG), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City/ENG), Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool/ENG), Randal Kolo Muani (Tottenham/ENG/), Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace/ENG), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid/ESP), Christopher Nkunku (AC Milan/ITA).